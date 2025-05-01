Our Monthly Picks May 2025
In between planning backyard barbecues and summertime getaways, leave room in your beach bag for our latest Monthly Picks. From a detective octopus to a mother-daughter murder mystery, a deep-dive into the human psyche and a big-hearted modern monster story, there’s so much to love about this month. Get lost in the magic of May’s picks, down below.
Paperback $19.99
Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.
Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.
Paperback $21.99
The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body's Fear Response
The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body's Fear Response
By Ellen Vora
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.99
Anxiety is unpredictable, difficult to understand and, in many cases, mentally and physically crippling. Here at last is a comprehensive and nuanced look at how anxiety really works, as well as actionable takeaways to truly defeating it.
Anxiety is unpredictable, difficult to understand and, in many cases, mentally and physically crippling. Here at last is a comprehensive and nuanced look at how anxiety really works, as well as actionable takeaways to truly defeating it.
Paperback $18.95
The Deepest Lake
The Deepest Lake
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.95
Crime fiction by and about women, this mother-daughter narrative is satirical, emotional and chilling. It’s packed with layers of meaning and complexities.
Crime fiction by and about women, this mother-daughter narrative is satirical, emotional and chilling. It’s packed with layers of meaning and complexities.
Paperback $20.00
Someone You Can Build a Nest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Someone You Can Build a Nest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By John Wiswell
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It’s a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters.
With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It’s a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters.
Paperback $12.99
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea
By Axie Oh
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
This atmospheric reimagining of a Korean folktale follows Mina on a heroic journey through the Spirit Realm to appease the Sea God and bring her village peace once and for all. Great for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Amélie Wen Zhao.
This atmospheric reimagining of a Korean folktale follows Mina on a heroic journey through the Spirit Realm to appease the Sea God and bring her village peace once and for all. Great for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Amélie Wen Zhao.
Paperback $9.99
Chronicles of Whetherwhy: The Age of Enchantment (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Chronicles of Whetherwhy: The Age of Enchantment (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Anna James
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
A brand new fantastical world with a unique and exciting magic system. Rich in imagination and deeply immersive, this is a worthy addition to the magic school genre.
A brand new fantastical world with a unique and exciting magic system. Rich in imagination and deeply immersive, this is a worthy addition to the magic school genre.