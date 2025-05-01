Our Monthly Picks May 2025

In between planning backyard barbecues and summertime getaways, leave room in your beach bag for our latest Monthly Picks. From a detective octopus to a mother-daughter murder mystery, a deep-dive into the human psyche and a big-hearted modern monster story, there’s so much to love about this month. Get lost in the magic of May’s picks, down below.

Paperback $19.99 Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Shelby Van Pelt In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight. Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.

Paperback $21.99 The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body's Fear Response The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body's Fear Response By Ellen Vora In Stock Online Paperback $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Anxiety is unpredictable, difficult to understand and, in many cases, mentally and physically crippling. Here at last is a comprehensive and nuanced look at how anxiety really works, as well as actionable takeaways to truly defeating it. Anxiety is unpredictable, difficult to understand and, in many cases, mentally and physically crippling. Here at last is a comprehensive and nuanced look at how anxiety really works, as well as actionable takeaways to truly defeating it.

Paperback $18.95 The Deepest Lake The Deepest Lake By Andromeda Romano-Lax In Stock Online Paperback $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Crime fiction by and about women, this mother-daughter narrative is satirical, emotional and chilling. It’s packed with layers of meaning and complexities. Crime fiction by and about women, this mother-daughter narrative is satirical, emotional and chilling. It’s packed with layers of meaning and complexities.

Paperback $20.00 Someone You Can Build a Nest In (B&N Exclusive Edition) Someone You Can Build a Nest In (B&N Exclusive Edition) By John Wiswell In Stock Online Paperback $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It’s a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters. With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It’s a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters.

Paperback $12.99 The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea By Axie Oh In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This atmospheric reimagining of a Korean folktale follows Mina on a heroic journey through the Spirit Realm to appease the Sea God and bring her village peace once and for all. Great for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Amélie Wen Zhao. This atmospheric reimagining of a Korean folktale follows Mina on a heroic journey through the Spirit Realm to appease the Sea God and bring her village peace once and for all. Great for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Amélie Wen Zhao.