Poured Over: Shelby Van Pelt on Remarkably Bright Creatures

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt is the big-hearted tale of a detective octopus helping a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. Shelby joins us to talk about living in an octopus renaissance, small towns, feeling uprooted, writing about grief, creating chapter titles and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

