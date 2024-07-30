Cowboy, Take Me Away
If you’ve watched Twisters one too many times already and you’re looking for your own rain-soaked cowboy, we’re so happy to tell you that this isn’t our first rodeo. With authors like Lyla Sage and Elsie Silver in our arsenal, we can keep the cowboy summer going all year long. Saddle up and mosey through these buckin’ reads.
Paperback $17.99
Done and Dusted: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel
Done and Dusted: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel
By Lyla Sage
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
With nothing but failed dreams and a broken heart, Emmy leaves her big city life and returns to her family on Rebel Blue Ranch. A secret romance with her brother’s best friend ensues — and we can’t get enough. Saddle up, because this is just the first in the series.
With nothing but failed dreams and a broken heart, Emmy leaves her big city life and returns to her family on Rebel Blue Ranch. A secret romance with her brother’s best friend ensues — and we can’t get enough. Saddle up, because this is just the first in the series.
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Swift and Saddled: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel
Swift and Saddled: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel
By Lyla Sage
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
After watching his younger sister fall in love and put her life back together in Done and Dusted, Weston deserves a romance of his own. An enemies-to-lovers tale with sizzling forced proximity makes Swift and Saddled a wild ride — horseback style.
After watching his younger sister fall in love and put her life back together in Done and Dusted, Weston deserves a romance of his own. An enemies-to-lovers tale with sizzling forced proximity makes Swift and Saddled a wild ride — horseback style.
Paperback $17.99
Off to the Races
Off to the Races
By Elsie Silver
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
If Elsie Silver writes it, we read it — especially when he falls first. Join Vaughn as he grapples with the wishes of his heart and the needs of his ranch. Don’t miss A Photo Finish, The Front Runner and more — the residents of Gold Rush Ranch will lasso your heart.
If Elsie Silver writes it, we read it — especially when he falls first. Join Vaughn as he grapples with the wishes of his heart and the needs of his ranch. Don’t miss A Photo Finish, The Front Runner and more — the residents of Gold Rush Ranch will lasso your heart.
Paperback $17.99
Dust Storm: A Single Dad Romance
Dust Storm: A Single Dad Romance
By Maggie Gates
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
He’s a single dad and she just doesn’t do kids — so why can’t they stop thinking about each other? Like Yellowstone with a romantic twist, Dust Storm will leave you windswept.
He’s a single dad and she just doesn’t do kids — so why can’t they stop thinking about each other? Like Yellowstone with a romantic twist, Dust Storm will leave you windswept.
Paperback $17.99
Wild Love (Standard Edition)
Wild Love (Standard Edition)
By Elsie Silver
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Nothing beats growing up annoying your brother’s best friend — but what if over the years he got really hot — like, seriously hot? Wild Love introduces us to a small town full of big-hearts and the sweetest, slow-burn romance.
Nothing beats growing up annoying your brother’s best friend — but what if over the years he got really hot — like, seriously hot? Wild Love introduces us to a small town full of big-hearts and the sweetest, slow-burn romance.
eBook $6.99
Rootbound: A Novel
Rootbound: A Novel
By Tarah DeWitt
In Stock Online
eBook $6.99
She’s had her heart broken and he needs to protect the people he loves — even if it means ignoring his blossoming feelings. Tara DeWitt’s (Funny Feelings and Savor It) signature tiny towns with big love stories dazzle us every time.
She’s had her heart broken and he needs to protect the people he loves — even if it means ignoring his blossoming feelings. Tara DeWitt’s (Funny Feelings and Savor It) signature tiny towns with big love stories dazzle us every time.