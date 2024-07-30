Cowboy, Take Me Away

If you’ve watched Twisters one too many times already and you’re looking for your own rain-soaked cowboy, we’re so happy to tell you that this isn’t our first rodeo. With authors like Lyla Sage and Elsie Silver in our arsenal, we can keep the cowboy summer going all year long. Saddle up and mosey through these buckin’ reads.

Done and Dusted: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel By Lyla Sage — With nothing but failed dreams and a broken heart, Emmy leaves her big city life and returns to her family on Rebel Blue Ranch. A secret romance with her brother's best friend ensues — and we can't get enough. Saddle up, because this is just the first in the series.

Swift and Saddled: A Rebel Blue Ranch Novel By Lyla Sage — After watching his younger sister fall in love and put her life back together in Done and Dusted, Weston deserves a romance of his own. An enemies-to-lovers tale with sizzling forced proximity makes Swift and Saddled a wild ride — horseback style.

Dust Storm: A Single Dad Romance By Maggie Gates — He's a single dad and she just doesn't do kids — so why can't they stop thinking about each other? Like Yellowstone with a romantic twist, Dust Storm will leave you windswept.

Wild Love (Standard Edition) By Elsie Silver — Nothing beats growing up annoying your brother's best friend — but what if over the years he got really hot — like, seriously hot? Wild Love introduces us to a small town full of big-hearts and the sweetest, slow-burn romance.