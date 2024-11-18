Culprits and Clues: Cozy Mysteries to Read Now
With decaying leaves all around us, nights getting longer and winds getting chillier by the day, it’s the perfect time of year to break out your favorite cozy mysteries. What do we like so much about cozy mysteries? They give us loveable protagonists, quaint settings, and kooky conundrums that we can’t wait to get to the bottom of. With crime-solving critters, deadly dumplings and more, we can all beat the winter blues together with a few of our favorite cozies.
Paperback $9.99
Death by Dumpling (Noodle Shop Mystery #1)
Death by Dumpling (Noodle Shop Mystery #1)
By Vivien Chien
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
Beware! This tasty start to a brand-new series will make you hungry. Death by Dumpling introduces us to Lana Lee, a down-on-her-luck heroine waiting tables at her family’s restaurant. When the restaurant’s property manager turns up dead and all eyes turn toward her family, Lana has to solve the murder and stave off the hunky detective at her door. This one is a treat for anyone who loves a quick-witted protagonist and a fresh take on cozies.
Beware! This tasty start to a brand-new series will make you hungry. Death by Dumpling introduces us to Lana Lee, a down-on-her-luck heroine waiting tables at her family’s restaurant. When the restaurant’s property manager turns up dead and all eyes turn toward her family, Lana has to solve the murder and stave off the hunky detective at her door. This one is a treat for anyone who loves a quick-witted protagonist and a fresh take on cozies.
Paperback $18.00
The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)
The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Everyone’s dying to get into this club (you know you want to laugh!) and it’s clear why. Cheeky and charming, this is the start of a series that takes us on a ride full of fun surprises and exciting twists while acting as a loving tribute to getting older. We love solving cold cases with septuagenarians at the Coopers Chase retirement community, and you will too.
Everyone’s dying to get into this club (you know you want to laugh!) and it’s clear why. Cheeky and charming, this is the start of a series that takes us on a ride full of fun surprises and exciting twists while acting as a loving tribute to getting older. We love solving cold cases with septuagenarians at the Coopers Chase retirement community, and you will too.
Paperback $9.99
In the Company of Witches
In the Company of Witches
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
With the charm of a quaint Bed & Breakfast and the thrill of a case to solve, In the Company of Witches is one of our favorite cozies. The Warren witches have quietly solved every annoyance and ailment of their New England town for hundreds of years, and when one of their guests suddenly dies at their B&B, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it. Pro tip: take this one along on your next upstate getaway.
With the charm of a quaint Bed & Breakfast and the thrill of a case to solve, In the Company of Witches is one of our favorite cozies. The Warren witches have quietly solved every annoyance and ailment of their New England town for hundreds of years, and when one of their guests suddenly dies at their B&B, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it. Pro tip: take this one along on your next upstate getaway.
Paperback $17.00
Shady Hollow
Shady Hollow
By Juneau Black
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Welcome to the sleepy town of Shady Hollow where our favorite woodland creatures live just like us. Besides, who says humans should have all the mystery, intrigue and hijinks? When a grumpy toad croaks and all eyes turn to newcomer Vera Vixen to solve the case, she uncovers way more than she bargained for.
Welcome to the sleepy town of Shady Hollow where our favorite woodland creatures live just like us. Besides, who says humans should have all the mystery, intrigue and hijinks? When a grumpy toad croaks and all eyes turn to newcomer Vera Vixen to solve the case, she uncovers way more than she bargained for.
Paperback $16.99
The Marlow Murder Club: A Novel
The Marlow Murder Club: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Judith loves her life — she’s got all the crossword puzzles and whiskey she wants and a mansion of her own. When her neighbor gets shot and the police brush off her concerns, she takes matters into her own hands and puts her quiet life on hold. With spunky side characters, a hilarious protagonist, and a serial killer on the loose, The Marlow Murder Club checks all our cozy boxes.
Judith loves her life — she’s got all the crossword puzzles and whiskey she wants and a mansion of her own. When her neighbor gets shot and the police brush off her concerns, she takes matters into her own hands and puts her quiet life on hold. With spunky side characters, a hilarious protagonist, and a serial killer on the loose, The Marlow Murder Club checks all our cozy boxes.
Paperback $18.00
The Maid (GMA Book Club Pick)
The Maid (GMA Book Club Pick)
By Nita Prose
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Soon to be a major motion picture with Florence Pugh attached, The Maid is a whirlwind locked-room mystery for fans of Clue. Molly’s Gran died a few months ago, and on top of missing her to bits, Molly’s left to fend off the world on her own. When she stumbles upon a dead body and the police deem her the number one suspect, she must find the real killer before they strike again. We can’t wait to see this one on the silver screen.
Soon to be a major motion picture with Florence Pugh attached, The Maid is a whirlwind locked-room mystery for fans of Clue. Molly’s Gran died a few months ago, and on top of missing her to bits, Molly’s left to fend off the world on her own. When she stumbles upon a dead body and the police deem her the number one suspect, she must find the real killer before they strike again. We can’t wait to see this one on the silver screen.
Paperback $19.00
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Vera Wong spends her days tending to her tiny tea shop and browsing the Internet to feel connected to her son. When she finds a dead man on the floor of her shop one morning, she knows it’s up to her to solve the case. Vera knows the killer must be one of her shop regulars, but who could do such a thing? Let the mama bear sleuthing ensue!
Vera Wong spends her days tending to her tiny tea shop and browsing the Internet to feel connected to her son. When she finds a dead man on the floor of her shop one morning, she knows it’s up to her to solve the case. Vera knows the killer must be one of her shop regulars, but who could do such a thing? Let the mama bear sleuthing ensue!
Paperback $18.99
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Karin Slaughter says this “jaunty and clever mystery” is “absolutely not to be missed,” and we couldn’t agree more. Ernie lets us in on a grim family secret, and it’s up to us to figure out who he’s killed. With a fourth wall-breaking first-person perspective, a quirky narrator and a head-scratching mystery, this one makes for a great buddy-read with your best friends.
Karin Slaughter says this “jaunty and clever mystery” is “absolutely not to be missed,” and we couldn’t agree more. Ernie lets us in on a grim family secret, and it’s up to us to figure out who he’s killed. With a fourth wall-breaking first-person perspective, a quirky narrator and a head-scratching mystery, this one makes for a great buddy-read with your best friends.
Paperback $19.00
A Grim Reaper's Guide to Catching a Killer
A Grim Reaper's Guide to Catching a Killer
By Maxie Dara
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Kathy punches the clock at her grim reaper 9-5, and she wishes anything would spice up her days and distract her from tumultuous personal life. On a typical day at S.C.Y.T.H.E. she preps to help a new client — but this one is missing his soul. Unique, funny and endearing, this paranormal mystery with a found family is perfect for any cozy reader.
Kathy punches the clock at her grim reaper 9-5, and she wishes anything would spice up her days and distract her from tumultuous personal life. On a typical day at S.C.Y.T.H.E. she preps to help a new client — but this one is missing his soul. Unique, funny and endearing, this paranormal mystery with a found family is perfect for any cozy reader.
Paperback $8.99
Murder Uncorked
Murder Uncorked
By Maddie Day
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Maddie Day’s latest series is finally here, and we’re ready for some sleuthing. Cece’s got enough on her plate managing a wine bar, worrying about her estranged daughter and juggling vineyard politics when a man suddenly winds up dead — a man who Cece shared some heated words with. It’s up to this savvy mom to solve the case and clear her name before the wine gets warm.
Maddie Day’s latest series is finally here, and we’re ready for some sleuthing. Cece’s got enough on her plate managing a wine bar, worrying about her estranged daughter and juggling vineyard politics when a man suddenly winds up dead — a man who Cece shared some heated words with. It’s up to this savvy mom to solve the case and clear her name before the wine gets warm.
Hardcover $28.00
Pony Confidential
Pony Confidential
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Pony stirs up trouble when he runs away from his latest owner in a long line of dozens. When he makes his way back to the little girl — now adult woman — who used to take care of him, his dreams are crushed when she’s whisked away in handcuffs and accused of murder. Saddle up and mosey into this unique murder mystery of epic, horse-sized proportions.
Pony stirs up trouble when he runs away from his latest owner in a long line of dozens. When he makes his way back to the little girl — now adult woman — who used to take care of him, his dreams are crushed when she’s whisked away in handcuffs and accused of murder. Saddle up and mosey into this unique murder mystery of epic, horse-sized proportions.