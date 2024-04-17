Sprung From My Daydreams: A Guest Post from Danielle L. Jensen

We love Danielle L. Jensen’s epic, immersive storytelling, and A Fate Inked in Blood is our favorite yet. Hear from Danielle on what inspired her to write this brand new saga and how she created these unforgettable characters, down below.

All my books have sprung from my daydreams. Stolen moments when I’m waiting at a traffic light or in line at a grocery store, my imagination a far superior tool for keeping me entertained than any smartphone. My imagination has always been my escape from the mundane, but it has also been my escape during the moments of my life when the real world threatened to overwhelm me. Freya’s story, which became the plot of A Fate Inked in Blood, was a world that I created to sweep me away from some of those darker moments.

There is something very special about creating without the weight of obligation. A Fate Inked in Blood wasn’t an anticipated sequel nor was it under contract with a publisher, which meant that for the first time in far too long, I was writing just for myself. I created characters who appealed to me in a world inspired by my own interests, included tropes that I loved, and found the balance of action, intrigue, and romance that suited my own tastes. It was liberating and freeing, but most importantly, it reignited my passion for writing.

Freya’s story was inspired by Lagertha from the television series Vikings—an ode to my absolute adoration of Katheryn Winnick’s character. I wanted to create a story that imagined a younger version of her, set in a world that felt true to history even as it stepped into the fantastical. A world that nodded to Norse lore, culture, and warfare, all while adding the passion, action, and intrigue that are the heart of all my stories. As I wrote, I delighted in discovering Freya’s complex powers even as I wept at her inner struggles. I sat on the edge of my seat during her battles, laughed as she bickered with Bjorn, and swooned as their relationship ignited. I wrote A Fate Inked in Blood for myself, but it has been a joy and privilege to share Freya’s story with readers like me. Individuals needing to escape from the weight of expectations and difficult circumstances can journey along with Freya as she fights to overcome obstacles that are both fantastical and familiar, all while pursuing the desires and dreams that burn deep in her heart. I hope everyone who picks up a copy of A Fate Inked in Blood can curl up for a few hours with a favorite beverage and step into the romance of a fierce shield maiden and her fiery bodyguard while the real world falls away. We all deserve moments like that.