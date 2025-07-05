Poured Over Double Shot: Aisling Rawle and Emily Nussbaum

Reality TV has changed our cultural landscape… for better or worse. We’re tackling reality TV with two books — The Compound by Aisling Rawle and Cue the Sun! by Emily Nussbaum. One takes us into the fictional perspective of a reality show contestant and the other is a riveting cultural study from a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic.

Listen in as these authors speak separately with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Compound by Aisling Rawle

Cue the Sun! by Emily Nussbaum

