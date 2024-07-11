Ernest J. Gaines Award Winners
Now in its 17th year, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence “honors Louisiana’s revered storyteller, Ernest J. Gaines, and serves to inspire and recognize rising African-American fiction writers of excellence at a national level.” One of the biggest writing awards and highest literary honors, this award serves to support up-and-coming African-American authors and grow their readership through increased visibility. We’re thrilled to present an exclusive guest post from the 2023 winner, Aaliyah Bilal, on her debut collection Temple Folk. Join us in celebrating Aaliyah’s success and take a look back on some of our favorite winners of years past.
Paperback $17.99
Temple Folk
Temple Folk
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
In her guest post, Aaliyah Bilal expresses, “I see the world differently than most, yet comprehensively enough to have unique and valuable things to share with readers.” Bilal’s distinctive way of seeing the world is evident through her insightful storytelling and vivid characterization. We can’t wait to read what comes next.
In her guest post, Aaliyah Bilal expresses, “I see the world differently than most, yet comprehensively enough to have unique and valuable things to share with readers.” Bilal’s distinctive way of seeing the world is evident through her insightful storytelling and vivid characterization. We can’t wait to read what comes next.
Paperback
$14.99
$18.99
The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club): A Novel
The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club): A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$18.99
The 2021 winner follows two newly emancipated brothers searching for their mother just days after the events of the Civil War. This is a powerful exploration of love and terror in rural Georgia.
The 2021 winner follows two newly emancipated brothers searching for their mother just days after the events of the Civil War. This is a powerful exploration of love and terror in rural Georgia.
Paperback $16.95
Everywhere You Don't Belong
Everywhere You Don't Belong
By Gabriel Bump
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
Tommy Orange (There There, Wandering Stars) says of Gabriel Bump’s 2020 winner, “Bump’s meditation on belonging . . . is handled so beautifully that you don’t know he’s hypnotized you until he’s done.” This stunning coming-of-age novel follows a young man navigating life and love.
Tommy Orange (There There, Wandering Stars) says of Gabriel Bump’s 2020 winner, “Bump’s meditation on belonging . . . is handled so beautifully that you don’t know he’s hypnotized you until he’s done.” This stunning coming-of-age novel follows a young man navigating life and love.
Paperback $18.99
The Residue Years
The Residue Years
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Mitchell S. Jackson’s debut is an autobiographical novel about growing up amid the violence of being othered and the crack cocaine epidemic of the ‘90s. Jesmyn Ward (Let Us Descend, Salvage the Bones) calls Jackson “a writer to be reckoned with” and we couldn’t agree more.
Mitchell S. Jackson’s debut is an autobiographical novel about growing up amid the violence of being othered and the crack cocaine epidemic of the ‘90s. Jesmyn Ward (Let Us Descend, Salvage the Bones) calls Jackson “a writer to be reckoned with” and we couldn’t agree more.
Paperback $17.99
The Cutting Season: A Novel
The Cutting Season: A Novel
By Attica Locke
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Before she got busy writing and producing Empire on FOX, Attica Locke won the 2013 prize for The Cutting Season. This compelling mystery takes readers back and forth in time while weaving together two murders. This is southern Gothic at its finest.
Before she got busy writing and producing Empire on FOX, Attica Locke won the 2013 prize for The Cutting Season. This compelling mystery takes readers back and forth in time while weaving together two murders. This is southern Gothic at its finest.
Paperback $15.00
How to Read the Air
How to Read the Air
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.00
An ode to the children of immigrants and the immense bravery of their parents’ journeys, How to Read the Air introduces us to Yosef, a young man traveling to Ethiopia. Dinaw Mengestu’s story about family, storytelling and resilience absolutely soars.
An ode to the children of immigrants and the immense bravery of their parents’ journeys, How to Read the Air introduces us to Yosef, a young man traveling to Ethiopia. Dinaw Mengestu’s story about family, storytelling and resilience absolutely soars.
Paperback $18.00
Big Machine
Big Machine
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Victor LaValle’s sharp, wry and wise voice in Big Machine earned him the 2010 Ernest J. Gaines Award. This tale of a suicide cult survivor falling into the depths of religion and the supernatural is an atmospheric read that left us breathless.
Victor LaValle’s sharp, wry and wise voice in Big Machine earned him the 2010 Ernest J. Gaines Award. This tale of a suicide cult survivor falling into the depths of religion and the supernatural is an atmospheric read that left us breathless.