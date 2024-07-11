Awards, B&N Reads, Roundups

Ernest J. Gaines Award Winners

By Isabelle McConville / July 11, 2024 at 1:35 am

Now in its 17th year, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence “honors Louisiana’s revered storyteller, Ernest J. Gaines, and serves to inspire and recognize rising African-American fiction writers of excellence at a national level.”  One of the biggest writing awards and highest literary honors, this award serves to support up-and-coming African-American authors and grow their readership through increased visibility. We’re thrilled to present an exclusive guest post from the 2023 winner, Aaliyah Bilal, on her debut collection Temple Folk. Join us in celebrating Aaliyah’s success and take a look back on some of our favorite winners of years past.

Temple Folk

By Aaliyah Bilal

In her guest post, Aaliyah Bilal expresses, “I see the world differently than most, yet comprehensively enough to have unique and valuable things to share with readers.” Bilal’s distinctive way of seeing the world is evident through her insightful storytelling and vivid characterization. We can’t wait to read what comes next.

The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club): A Novel

By Nathan Harris

The 2021 winner follows two newly emancipated brothers searching for their mother just days after the events of the Civil War. This is a powerful exploration of love and terror in rural Georgia.  

Everywhere You Don't Belong

By Gabriel Bump

Tommy Orange (There There, Wandering Stars) says of Gabriel Bump’s 2020 winner, “Bump’s meditation on belonging . . . is handled so beautifully that you don’t know he’s hypnotized you until he’s done.” This stunning coming-of-age novel follows a young man navigating life and love.

The Residue Years

By Mitchell S. Jackson

Mitchell S. Jackson’s debut is an autobiographical novel about growing up amid the violence of being othered and the crack cocaine epidemic of the ‘90s. Jesmyn Ward (Let Us Descend, Salvage the Bones) calls Jackson “a writer to be reckoned with” and we couldn’t agree more.

The Cutting Season: A Novel

By Attica Locke

Before she got busy writing and producing Empire on FOX, Attica Locke won the 2013 prize for The Cutting Season. This compelling mystery takes readers back and forth in time while weaving together two murders. This is southern Gothic at its finest.

How to Read the Air

By Dinaw Mengestu

An ode to the children of immigrants and the immense bravery of their parents’ journeys, How to Read the Air introduces us to Yosef, a young man traveling to Ethiopia. Dinaw Mengestu’s story about family, storytelling and resilience absolutely soars.

Big Machine

By Victor LaValle

Victor LaValle’s sharp, wry and wise voice in Big Machine earned him the 2010 Ernest J. Gaines Award. This tale of a suicide cult survivor falling into the depths of religion and the supernatural is an atmospheric read that left us breathless.

