What to Read While You Wait for Iron Flame

By Samantha Shannon

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99 $20.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

If you want a single book that might just be able to span the gap between now and the release of Iron Flame, then The Priory of the Orange Tree could be the book to do it — except it’s so action-packed, it will be hard to put down. This sweeping fantasy is a mesmerizing story full of magic, dragons and three powerful women with something to prove, and its prequel will help you stay in this enchanting world for even longer.