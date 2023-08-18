What to Read While You Wait for Iron Flame
So, you’ve finished Fourth Wing, you’ve preordered Iron Flame, and you’re trying to figure out what you should pick up in the meantime. We get it — you clearly have a book hangover — we do too. Lucky for us all, we have just the cure.
Hardcover $27.00
Dragonfall
By L. R. Lam
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
If your favorite part of Fourth Wing was the dragons, then we have the next book for you. An epic romantasy trilogy, this series starter is full of all our favorite things: forbidden love, betrayal and a dragon disguised as a human.
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
His Majesty's Dragon (Temeraire Series #1)
By Naomi Novik
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
Naomi Novik has given us the historical fantasy of our dreams. Fight alongside dragons to defend Britain in the Napoleonic wars with His Majesty’s Dragon but be prepared to pick up the other eight books of the Temeraire series… you won’t be able to stop after you finish the first one. (We also highly recommend Naomi Novik’s A Deadly Education (the Scholomance seres) for anyone yearning for a classic enemies-to-lovers tale.)
Paperback
$17.99
$20.00
The Priory of the Orange Tree
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.99
$20.00
If you want a single book that might just be able to span the gap between now and the release of Iron Flame, then The Priory of the Orange Tree could be the book to do it — except it’s so action-packed, it will be hard to put down. This sweeping fantasy is a mesmerizing story full of magic, dragons and three powerful women with something to prove, and its prequel will help you stay in this enchanting world for even longer.
Paperback $18.99
One Dark Window
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
It’s no secret we love One Dark Window — after all, it was one of our monthly picks, and with Two Twisted Crowns coming in October, it’s time to pick up this spellbinding series. An atmospheric reimagining of the English folk ballad “The Highwayman”, this gothic monster fantasy gives major autumn vibes with its witchy magic and a steamy romance.
Paperback
$15.99
$19.99
From Blood and Ash (Blood and Ash Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$19.99
We think this addictive, action-packed series will be your next obsession. Get ready to go from swooning to crying to desperately needing to know what happens next as one maiden’s desires throw her destiny (and kingdom) into question.
Paperback
$15.99
$19.00
A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$19.00
If you haven’t already picked up A Court of Thorns and Roses, then take this as your sign. It’s the perfect time to binge-read this irresistible Beauty and the Beast retelling that already has five books out and ready for your enjoyment.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Hurricane Wars (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Thea Guanzon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Kerri Maniscalco (Throne of the Fallen) says that The Hurricane Wars is “an incredible debut full of rich atmosphere, clever world building, opposing magic, and sizzling romance”, and we completely agree. Get ready to be dazzled by this enemies-to-lovers fantasy romance — in an exclusive B&N edition featuring beautiful full color endpapers and a spicy bonus chapter.
Hardcover
$24.64
$28.99
Immortal Longings (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chloe Gong
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.64
$28.99
If you love Chloe Gong’s Shakespeare-inspired fantasies, then her adult debut will be a devastating delight. An explosive story with a Hunger Games-like competition and a fiery romance that is as much a play of passion as it is of power. Our exclusive edition includes a guide to the kingdom of Talin and designed endpapers.
Paperback
$14.95
$16.99
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.95
$16.99
What made President Snow become the villain he is? The odds aren’t ever in his favor, but they are in yours if you pick up this exclusive edition of the Hunger Games Prequel, The Ballad of Songs and Snakes, that includes a Q&A with Suzanne Collins and her editor David Levithan and a stunning magenta cover.
Paperback $10.99
All of Us Villains
By Amanda Foody , C. L. Herman
In Stock Online
Paperback $10.99
What if the Hunger Games were a secret tournament between seven families fighting for control over high magick? All of Us Villains is the first of a dark and deadly duology that gives the competitors a choice: accept their fate or rewrite their legacy?
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Divine Rivals: A Novel
By Rebecca Ross
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Can two rival journalists save mankind from a war among the gods? Divine Rivals — a story of desperation, determination and destiny — launches Rebecca Ross’s newest duology. (And the sequel lands this December.)
