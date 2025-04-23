Where to Start Reading Rick Atkinson

As we head into the 250th anniversary (the semiquincentennial, if you will) of the beginning of the Civil War, we’re revisiting the books of a bestselling and highly acclaimed historian who’s studied it closely. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson is back with the second book in his Revolution Trilogy, The Fate of the Day. This timely and impeccably researched look into the start of the American Revolution showcases harrowing battles, famous historical figures and the fight for democracy. If you’ve ever wondered where to start reading Rick Atkinson’s books, we’ve got you covered.

Paperback $19.99 The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777 The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777 By Rick Atkinson In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 The first in his Revolution Trilogy The British Are Coming tells the story of the very start of the bloody war between the British Empire and the newly established American colonies. From vivid portraits of high-ranking generals and officials to riveting accounts of everyday men, women and children that were affected by the vitriol, this is history that reads like a novel.

Paperback $26.99 An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943 (Liberation Trilogy, Volume 1) An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943 (Liberation Trilogy, Volume 1) By Rick Atkinson In Stock Online Paperback $26.99 The book that won him the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in History, An Army at Dawn is both an accessible history and a triumphant account of the liberation of Europe in World War II and the beginning of the fall of the Third Reich. The first in his Liberation Trilogy, Atkinson explains that the ultimate victory of the Allied powers never could have happened without the pivotal 1942 to 1943 war of North Africa.

Paperback $27.99 The Long Gray Line: The American Journey of West Point's Class of 1966 The Long Gray Line: The American Journey of West Point's Class of 1966 By Rick Atkinson In Stock Online Paperback $27.99 Graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point describe the school's legacy in one way: a long gray line. Rick Atkinson's book dives into the West Point Class of 1966, a class muddled by the dark stain of the Vietnam War. By homing in on the lives of three classmates, Atkinson describes life at West Point — and beyond, in the throes of a controversial war — in startling detail.

Paperback $26.00 In the Company of Soldiers: A Chronicle of Combat In the Company of Soldiers: A Chronicle of Combat By Rick Atkinson In Stock Online Paperback $26.00 A boots-on-the-ground account of a battlefield from a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Atkinson journeyed to Baghdad with the 101st Airborne Division with one goal in mind: capture the reality of American soldiers at war. With a firsthand account of the war in Iraq, Atkinson brings readers into the lives of everyday soldiers and into the crossfire of a devastating battle.