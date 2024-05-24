How to Design Your Summer Reading List: A Guest Post by Gretchen Rubin

For many of us, summer means good weather and longer days of sunlight, less structured schedules, and time off from school or work. For me and for many people, summer means more time for reading.

Every year on the Happier with Gretchen Rubin podcast, my sister and I discuss “Designing Your Summer,” inspired by writer Robertson Davies, who observed: “Every man makes his own summer.” Through our reading lists, we can give our summer a particular vibe, to make the season feel distinctive and special.

To make my summer distinctive, I give myself a reading theme. One year it was the “Summer of Proust”; another year, it was the “Summer of Re-reading.” This year, I’m planning my “Summer of Abraham Lincoln,” in his role as storyteller.

But there are many ways to design your summer reading list. You might…

Explore a single genre—read several mysteries, sci-fi, thrillers

Go deep into an author or a subject—read Octavia Butler’s novels or books about wine-making

Read to learn more about a travel destination—the more you know, the more you notice

Survey your piles of unread books—shop your shelf!

Listen to podcasts such as Backlisted or What Should I Read Next? to get great suggestions

Wander the aisles of your local bookstore or library to see what catches your eye

Tackle the books you’ve always meant to read

Read books that others are recommending to you—this is a great way to draw closer to other people

Re-read some favorite books from childhood—when we bring more to our reading, we get more from it; Charlotte’s Web or The Hobbit are very different reading experiences at different ages

Have a five-senses summer: Read my latest New York Times bestseller Life in Five Senses, follow along with my Five-Senses Journal, and plan some adventures to tap into your senses

One of my top tips for getting more reading done? Read what you want! You’ll be astonished at how much more reading you can get done when you read books you love instead of books you feel like you “should” read. Also, stop reading a book if you lose interest; that way, you’ll have more time to read the books you love.

More tips for getting more reading done this summer:

If you need it, create accountability—join a book club or have an accountability partner with whom you check in about your reading

Design your perfect reading environment. Do you need a better reading light? A little table on which to put your coffee cup? A comfortable outdoor chair so you can read in the backyard?

Track your progress—many people love to note the books they’ve read, and seeing that list grow is very satisfying

A tip from poet and critic Randall Jarrell: “Read at whim! Read at whim!”

Some recommendations to get you started:

My favorite summertime reads:

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The Enchanted April by Elizabeth von Arnim

Gone-Away Lake by Elizabeth Enright

What I’m excited to read this summer:

I find that by designing my summer reading, I make my summer feel more distinctive, more set apart from the rest of the year. I enjoy feeling that the summer months have a different flavor from September-May.

Want to learn more about my work, and how to be happier this summer and all year long?