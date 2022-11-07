B&N Reads, Holiday Gift Guide, Romance

Cozy Up With these Holiday Romances

By BN Editors / November 7, 2022 at 4:15 am

What is it about the holiday time? No matter where you are in the world, thoughts of cozying up to a fire, building a snowman, or ice-skating abound. Is it the layers of gloves, scarves, wooly hats and coats that let us feel protected? Or, maybe it’s the opportunity to get closer to someone. To warm up, of course. The sun sets much earlier and the condensation that forms as we speak turns into miniature clouds. Before you know it, it’s time to head indoors and dip into some holiday themed romantic comedies. Here’s what we’re reading…

All I Want for Christmas

All I Want for Christmas

Paperback $14.99 $17.00

All I Want for Christmas

Maggie Knox

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.99 $17.00

If you were as charmed as we were by writing duo Marissa Stapley and Karma Brown’s debut The Holiday Swap, then you are in for a treat again THIS YEAR! The gifts keep giving with Maggie Knox.

The Holiday Trap

The Holiday Trap

Paperback $15.99

The Holiday Trap

Roan Parrish

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.99

When hearts from afar work their way together. Wrapped with a scarf for a bow. The holiday rom com to put under a Christmas tree!

In the Event of Love

In the Event of Love

Paperback $16.95

In the Event of Love

Courtney Kae

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.95

What happens when the Hallmark movie you’ve been hoping for “meets” Casey McQuiston and Alexandria Bellefleur? Courtney Kae’s debut lesbian rom-com. Since this is dubbed as Fern Falls Series #1 we can only hope the magic continues to book 2. Snuggle up!

The Matzah Ball: A Novel

The Matzah Ball: A Novel

Paperback $13.99 $15.99

The Matzah Ball: A Novel

Jean Meltzer

In Stock Online

Paperback $13.99 $15.99

We are continually impressed and delighted by the way rom-coms are not afraid to present a diversity of voices. So, it’s no surprise to us that we now have a Hanukkah rom-com! Jean Meltzer shows us the magic of the holiday. No spoilers here, but who wants to place a bet as to how many nights it takes our enemies-to-friends plot to light up?

A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel

A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel

Hardcover $19.99 $21.99

A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel

Julie Murphy , Sierra Simone

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99 $21.99

Every story has two sides. So why not two authors? Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone bring a lil’ sweet and a lil’ spicy to your holidays this year.

A Very Merry Bromance

A Very Merry Bromance

Paperback $17.00

A Very Merry Bromance

Lyssa Kay Adams

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.00

Lyssa Kay Adams is now five books into her Bromance Book Club series. Just as many books deserve to be re-read Adams shows us that love deserves a second chance as well.

Turn the pages – swoon- repeat. Who says you can’t learn anything from a book?

You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince

You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince

Paperback $15.99

You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince

Timothy Janovsky

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.99

The world of romance novels is changing! And Timothy Janovsky is part of the charge. Of heart. And soul! Once you’ve blazed through Alexis Hall and Casey McQuiston we encourage this next choice from our shelves.

How to Excavate a Heart

How to Excavate a Heart

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

How to Excavate a Heart

Jake Maia Arlow

In Stock Online

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

Two Jewish girls snowed in on Christmas Eve with a corgi? Check, check, and check. Consider How to Excavate a Heart the holiday hug of a rom-com you didn’t know you needed.

Whiteout

Whiteout

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99

Whiteout

Dhonielle Clayton , Tiffany D. Jackson Nic Stone , Angie Thomas , Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99

Snowstorms in Atlanta are rare, but not as rare as the masterful storytelling prowess of authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. This enchanting novel featuring six interconnected stories of young Black love is sure to warm readers’ hearts this holiday season.

Eight Nights of Flirting

Eight Nights of Flirting

Hardcover $19.99

Eight Nights of Flirting

Hannah Reynolds

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

There may be eight nights of Hanukkah, but 16-year-old Shira only wants one gift this year – a boyfriend. This sweet Hanukkah story full of the classic rom-com tropes we all know and love is a sparkling addition to holiday bookshelves.

The Christmas Clash

The Christmas Clash

Paperback $10.99

The Christmas Clash

Suzanne Park

In Stock Online

Paperback $10.99

Sworn enemies from rival families, Chloe Kwon and Peter Li have always hated each other.  But when their local mall is put up for auction right before Christmas, they band together to help save it, along with their families’ food court restaurants.  This fun read will leave you nostalgic for that magical feeling of the mall at Christmastime.

So, This Is Christmas

So, This Is Christmas

Paperback $11.99

So, This Is Christmas

Tracy Andreen

In Stock Online

Paperback $11.99

As the writer of over twenty Hallmark Christmas movies, author Tracy Andreen knows a thing or two about holiday romance. So, consider us sold when we first heard about So, This Is Christmas. This small town holiday romance set in – wait for it – Christmas, Oklahoma, is best read curled up under a cozy blanket (or three) on the couch.

