Cozy Up With these Holiday Romances
What is it about the holiday time? No matter where you are in the world, thoughts of cozying up to a fire, building a snowman, or ice-skating abound. Is it the layers of gloves, scarves, wooly hats and coats that let us feel protected? Or, maybe it’s the opportunity to get closer to someone. To warm up, of course. The sun sets much earlier and the condensation that forms as we speak turns into miniature clouds. Before you know it, it’s time to head indoors and dip into some holiday themed romantic comedies. Here’s what we’re reading…
All I Want for Christmas
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.00
If you were as charmed as we were by writing duo Marissa Stapley and Karma Brown’s debut The Holiday Swap, then you are in for a treat again THIS YEAR! The gifts keep giving with Maggie Knox.
The Holiday Trap
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
When hearts from afar work their way together. Wrapped with a scarf for a bow. The holiday rom com to put under a Christmas tree!
In the Event of Love
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
What happens when the Hallmark movie you’ve been hoping for “meets” Casey McQuiston and Alexandria Bellefleur? Courtney Kae’s debut lesbian rom-com. Since this is dubbed as Fern Falls Series #1 we can only hope the magic continues to book 2. Snuggle up!
The Matzah Ball: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$15.99
We are continually impressed and delighted by the way rom-coms are not afraid to present a diversity of voices. So, it’s no surprise to us that we now have a Hanukkah rom-com! Jean Meltzer shows us the magic of the holiday. No spoilers here, but who wants to place a bet as to how many nights it takes our enemies-to-friends plot to light up?
A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.99
$21.99
Every story has two sides. So why not two authors? Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone bring a lil’ sweet and a lil’ spicy to your holidays this year.
A Very Merry Bromance
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Lyssa Kay Adams is now five books into her Bromance Book Club series. Just as many books deserve to be re-read Adams shows us that love deserves a second chance as well.
Turn the pages – swoon- repeat. Who says you can’t learn anything from a book?
You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
The world of romance novels is changing! And Timothy Janovsky is part of the charge. Of heart. And soul! Once you’ve blazed through Alexis Hall and Casey McQuiston we encourage this next choice from our shelves.
How to Excavate a Heart
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Two Jewish girls snowed in on Christmas Eve with a corgi? Check, check, and check. Consider How to Excavate a Heart the holiday hug of a rom-com you didn’t know you needed.
Whiteout
Dhonielle Clayton , Tiffany D. Jackson Nic Stone , Angie Thomas , Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Snowstorms in Atlanta are rare, but not as rare as the masterful storytelling prowess of authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. This enchanting novel featuring six interconnected stories of young Black love is sure to warm readers’ hearts this holiday season.
Eight Nights of Flirting
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
There may be eight nights of Hanukkah, but 16-year-old Shira only wants one gift this year – a boyfriend. This sweet Hanukkah story full of the classic rom-com tropes we all know and love is a sparkling addition to holiday bookshelves.
The Christmas Clash
In Stock Online
Paperback $10.99
Sworn enemies from rival families, Chloe Kwon and Peter Li have always hated each other. But when their local mall is put up for auction right before Christmas, they band together to help save it, along with their families’ food court restaurants. This fun read will leave you nostalgic for that magical feeling of the mall at Christmastime.
So, This Is Christmas
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
As the writer of over twenty Hallmark Christmas movies, author Tracy Andreen knows a thing or two about holiday romance. So, consider us sold when we first heard about So, This Is Christmas. This small town holiday romance set in – wait for it – Christmas, Oklahoma, is best read curled up under a cozy blanket (or three) on the couch.
