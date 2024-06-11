There’s No Such Thing As No Such Thing: A Guest Post by Jordan Lees

Give your kid the gift of whimsy (and rediscover your own) with The Labyrinth of Lost and Found. In his exclusive guest post below, Jordan Lees introduces readers to the brand new world of Wreathenwold.

As a kid, I always found that fantasy books perfectly complemented the natural magic and mystery of childhood. They felt to me like an extension of the world rather than an escape from it. Why couldn’t there be a magical world at the end of the garden, or through a secret door, or otherwise hidden in plain sight among our everyday lives? We grow up and for the most part believe there’s no such thing as magic, that all the interesting mysteries of the world are slowly being removed, that there’s no such thing as monsters – but the best part of being a kid is that there’s no such thing as no such thing.

The Whisperwicks is an homage to this idea. Benjamiah Creek, a cynic before his time, having never allowed himself to wonder or indulge in the fantastical, finds himself in the magical, labyrinthine world of Wreathenwold. Here, he must embrace the unknown and the unexplainable. In Wreathenwold, Benjamiah meets the feisty Elizabella Cotton and joins her on an epic journey through the labyrinth world in search of Elizabella’s missing brother. There are two key ideas underpinning the magic of Wreathenwold. First is the poppet, a doll that can be used to perform magic, meant to represent the power and companionship of the imagination; and second is the labyrinth itself, because life – not least when you’re a kid – can often leave you feeling lost and confused, with no obvious path to follow and no clear idea of where you’re going.

Benjamiah and Elizabella’s journey through the great labyrinth is a long and dangerous one. Following clues left behind by Elizabella’s brother, they must evade the sinister Hanged Men, and colour-poachers, and ancient, forgotten monsters, and worst of all an escaped sorcerer determined to bring dark times back to Wreathenwold. But the story is also about a journey of a different kind. Both children are lost in their own way. Both are struggling with something they’ve been unable to voice. Each comes to represent the friend the other needs in order to escape the maze of their own unspoken troubles. It was important to me to explore the courage it can take, particularly as a kid, to say aloud something we find frightening or worrying – and how much it can help when you finally do. The world of The Whisperwicks, full of magic and mystery, celebrates the marvellous possibilities that life offers when you’re young. Benjamiah and Elizabella’s story within that is a journey towards finding their way, finding their voices, and finding a best friend.