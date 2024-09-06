Mysteries, Mayhem and More: Kid Detective Books to Read Now

From Nancy Drew to the Hardy Boys and the Scooby-Doo gang, kid detective stories have always been a staple of children’s literature. As we head into the fall, get your kid up to date on the latest sleuths in books today, from brand-new mystery gangs to secret society inductees and more. These are a few of our favorite kid detectives on the case.

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Secret Library The Secret Library By Kekla Magoon In Stock Online Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. History, mystery and so much more, The Secret Library is a time-traveling fantasy adventure following a young girl trying to get to the bottom of her family’s complex past. History, mystery and so much more, The Secret Library is a time-traveling fantasy adventure following a young girl trying to get to the bottom of her family’s complex past.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall By Jasmine Warga In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When a kid’s mom is accused of theft at her job, it’s up to him to find the real thief and solve the case. When things turn supernatural and a turtle gets involved, Rami needs all the help he can get. When a kid’s mom is accused of theft at her job, it’s up to him to find the real thief and solve the case. When things turn supernatural and a turtle gets involved, Rami needs all the help he can get.

Hardcover $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Beth Lincoln In Stock Online Hardcover $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. More Swifts! The sequel to the overall winner of our 2023 Children’s and YA Book Awards follows our favorite literary family where brand-new hijinks and hubbub have them headed overseas. More Swifts! The sequel to the overall winner of our 2023 Children’s and YA Book Awards follows our favorite literary family where brand-new hijinks and hubbub have them headed overseas.

Hardcover $13.49 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Liars Society The Liars Society By Alyson Gerber In Stock Online Hardcover $13.49 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A propulsive middle grade mystery filled with lies, secret societies and unforgiving prep school kids. Don’t be surprised if you read this in one sitting. A propulsive middle grade mystery filled with lies, secret societies and unforgiving prep school kids. Don’t be surprised if you read this in one sitting.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Sherlock Society (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Sherlock Society (B&N Exclusive Edition) By James Ponti In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys. There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.