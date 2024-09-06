Mysteries, Mayhem and More: Kid Detective Books to Read Now
From Nancy Drew to the Hardy Boys and the Scooby-Doo gang, kid detective stories have always been a staple of children’s literature. As we head into the fall, get your kid up to date on the latest sleuths in books today, from brand-new mystery gangs to secret society inductees and more. These are a few of our favorite kid detectives on the case.
The Secret Library
By Kekla Magoon
History, mystery and so much more, The Secret Library is a time-traveling fantasy adventure following a young girl trying to get to the bottom of her family’s complex past.
A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall
When a kid’s mom is accused of theft at her job, it’s up to him to find the real thief and solve the case. When things turn supernatural and a turtle gets involved, Rami needs all the help he can get.
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Beth Lincoln
More Swifts! The sequel to the overall winner of our 2023 Children’s and YA Book Awards follows our favorite literary family where brand-new hijinks and hubbub have them headed overseas.
The Liars Society
A propulsive middle grade mystery filled with lies, secret societies and unforgiving prep school kids. Don’t be surprised if you read this in one sitting.
The Sherlock Society (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By James Ponti
There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.
The World-Famous Nine
Ben Guterson
The World-Famous Nine brings an unforgettable setting — a massive shopping plaza — and packs it with the kinds of mysteries and secrets that you can find in Ben Guterson’s previous series, The Winterhouse Mysteries. It’s good fun, it’s page-turning puzzles and all alongside characters you’ll love to root for.
