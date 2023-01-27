Celebrate Black History Month With These Kids Books

Misty Copeland

For anyone who’s ever been told they’d never make it, Life in Motion is about believing in yourself and following your dreams, despite the stereotypes and hate that may stand in your way. As the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland has spent her life breaking down barriers. In her memoir (specially adapted for young readers), she recounts her troubled home life and the racism she endured while attempting to achieve her dream of a life dancing on stage. Beyond just being a true inspiration to young dreamers, Copeland’s continued hard work and dedication have changed the state of American ballet forever.