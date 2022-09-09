Maggie O'Farrell

For anyone who loved Wolf Hall or Hamnet, this is your next must-read. It explores the Italian Renaissance—Florence, the Medicis, and all the mystique and lore around them—through the lens of a young girl upon whom enormous pressures rest. In a world where marriages—where women—are the linchpins for creating alliances and building dynastic succession, Lucrezia de’ Medici is a powerless person in a powerful role. How she navigates this world, including a potentially duplicitous husband and the politics of court, makes for a fascinating, gorgeously written page-turner in the hands of Maggie O’Farrell. You won’t be able to put down this deeply human, fascinating take on a historical figure about whom not much has been written.