The 10 Most Popular Books Right Now
We’ve rounded up the top 10 most viewed books of the past week so that you can see what’s trending, what’s new, or simply what’s being talked about. Which of these popular books will you add to your to-be-read list?
I'm Glad My Mom Died
Readers get the chance to learn how “the industry” really works, as Jennette describes what it’s like as a child star, further fueling the narrative, of late, around how victimizing Hollywood can be. Jennette is direct, honest and hilarious, and despite it all, delivers an inspiring story of resilience and recovery.
Fairy Tale
Continue down the vast and creative rabbit hole of Stephen King’s imagination in Fairy Tale. Fantasy, horror and the universal appeal of good vs. evil abound.
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
For anyone who loved Wolf Hall or Hamnet, this is your next must-read. It explores the Italian Renaissance—Florence, the Medicis, and all the mystique and lore around them—through the lens of a young girl upon whom enormous pressures rest. In a world where marriages—where women—are the linchpins for creating alliances and building dynastic succession, Lucrezia de’ Medici is a powerless person in a powerful role. How she navigates this world, including a potentially duplicitous husband and the politics of court, makes for a fascinating, gorgeously written page-turner in the hands of Maggie O’Farrell. You won’t be able to put down this deeply human, fascinating take on a historical figure about whom not much has been written.
A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)
After years following the epic journey of Feyre, her sister Nesta finally takes center stage in this highly anticipated tale all her own. Now that the war has finally ended, the mesmerizing A Court of Thorns and Roses saga continues, and fiery Nesta is ready to embrace her fight and fate.
It Ends with Us
It Ends With Us is the book that everyone can’t stop talking about. While fans have been devouring all of Colleen Hoover’s novels, this one has remained in the top 10 for weeks. Adding to the hype is the announcement of the prequel which will publish in October.
The Stolen Hours
The Stolen Hours by Allen Eskens writes a well-paced cat-and-mouse story that pits a budding DA and a serial killer. Each character attends to their craft so well that we turn each page wondering what’s the next move on this chess board of life versus death. Eskens writes, despite the themes of his books, very empathetic stories that are both tense and heart tugging. We invite you to read an author who is quite beloved by customers in our Minnesota stores.
The Final Gambit (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #3)
In this thrilling finale to the Inheritance Games trilogy, readers head into the Hawthorne House for the last time, along with the arrival of a visitor who needs Avery’s help, a visitor who just might change everything. Join Avery and solve the last puzzle, where winning has to be the only option.
Verity
Warning: This book is IMPOSSIBLE to put down. Verity‘s story keeps you turning page after page, and Lowen’s story keeps you on the edge of your seat. This book is the definition of a gripping thriller with a bit of romance (it is a Colleen Hoover novel, after all) and an ending that will have you simply stunned.
The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
Fans of Once Upon a Broken Heart won’t want to miss this pulse-pounding, magical sequel. Fraught with Stephanie Garber’s signature twists and turns, The Ballad of Never After is an atmospheric return to a fairytale world that will leave readers enthralled through the very last page.
Court of the Vampire Queen (B&N Exclusive Edition)
That feeling when you can’t take your eyes off someone. That feeling transferred to reading a romance that features vampires. Need we say more? Look deeply as you turn the pages, and turn the pages, and turn the pages.
