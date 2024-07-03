Beat the Heat: Kids’ Fantasies to Read this Summer

Summer reading doesn’t just mean required reading, and it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom — the best part about it is the limitless possibilities of adventure. Whether you’re sitting poolside enjoying swashbuckling tales on the high seas or on an escapade into a time-traveling library during a family road trip, prepare to be whisked away by these epic fantasies.

Skandar and the Chaos Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #3)
By A.F. Steadman

The third installment of the Skandar series brings us along for another year of unicorn rider training at the Eyrie. Loyalty and friendship are tested as threats continue to grow on the Mainland and Beyond. Can Skandar and Kenna hold it all together?

Greenwild: The City Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson

The first in the Greenwild series introduced us to the unique, wild and wonderful world of plant magic. Now, we get to explore a land ruled by water on the treacherous high seas.

Amari and the Despicable Wonders
By B. B. Alston

War has arrived, and Amari's back is up against the wall. The third book in the epic, magic wielding series brings a hunt for supernatural relics. Amari's enemies have familiar faces and frightening powers, but there's new hope … if she can get to it first.

Once There Was
By Kiyash Monsef

A young girl, a portal to another realm and long-fought dangers that only she can keep at bay. This is Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and countless adventures ensue.

The Secret Library
By Kekla Magoon

National Book Award Finalist Kekla Magoon brings us a story of history, mystery and so much more. The Secret Library is a time-traveling fantasy tale with questions of identity, responsibility and family legacy.