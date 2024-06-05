The Zeal for Life: A Guest Post by Mark Tappan

Can you share some initial experiences that made you realize the importance of pets in our lives?

When I was probably around 7 or 8 we got a tiny, white fluffy Spitz and named him Sylvester. He was the family dog but I was the youngest of 4 kids. So, when they went off to college Sylvester and I only had one another. My dad, who did field training for Labradors, insisted that Sylvester was untrainable. But, Sylvester always listened to what I asked him to do. He was the first dog we had that considered me to be his to be his person – he would listen to whatever I had to say and was always happy to see me. Plus, I remember he had the softest fur. Sylvester was much more than just a pet. He was my friend; my very good friend.

How did your relationship with Mattis deepen your understanding of this bond between humans and pets?

Mattis spent more time with me than any person on the planet during the six and half years we worked together. Being a police officer, I saw some of the worst things in society and I carried that with me. My job was a made a little easier because I had a dog that loved me unconditionally by my side no matter where we went. When he retired, I realized how valuable his presence was and deeply missed it. Mattis would do absolutely anything I asked of him and trusted that it would be OK. He had a loyalty I’ve never seen displayed in another creature!

How important has trust been in your relationship with Mattis, especially in high-pressure situations?

It is the highest level a working dog team can operate at. At first the dog does what you ask because habitually he has been rewarded for doing so. The place where Mattis and I got to was that he did the job because he wanted to make me happy. We reached a level where I didn’t have to speak commands; he knew what task I wanted before a word had to be spoken. We were in sync! I never had a doubt going into any situation that Mattis would perform at the highest level. I loved working with that dog and now that he is retired, miss it dearly.

How did your relationship with Mattis affect your faith?

I think God speaks through his creation if we just pay attention. As I discuss in the book, I see so many incredible qualities in Mattis like obedience, loyalty, trust, courage, work ethic and unconditional love! I feel convicted when I see the zeal that Mattis has for life, play, work, and our relationship and he inspires me to be a better husband, father, and human.

How do you hope A Dog Named Mattis impacts readers?

That they would learn to see the incredible lessons they are being taught in their own lives and their unique circumstances. Secondarily, they would learn a little about the amazing work these dogs do and appreciate their ability, loyalty and courage. And, maybe, fall in love with Mattis a little!