Congratulations to the Winners of the 2022 National Book Awards
The 73rd National Book Awards were celebrated in New York last night and fun was had by all. The ceremony was hosted by Padma Lakshmi (Tomatoes for Neela, Taste the Nation on Hulu and Emmy-winner Top Chef on Bravo), event honorees included Art Spiegelman (Maus) and Tracy D. Hall, Executive Director of the American Library Association. Neil Gaiman presented the 2022 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters to Spiegelman, and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi presented the 2022 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community to Hall.
You can find the complete list of finalists in all five categories here.
Via video, Jimmy Fallon presented the finalists for Young People’s Literature, and chair of the judges, Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes. The winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature is ALL MY RAGE by Sabaa Tahir.
Via video, journalist Christiane Amanpour presented the finalists for Translated Literature and chair of the judges, Ann Goldstein. The winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Translated Literature is SEVEN EMPTY HOUSES by Samanta Schweblin, translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell.
Via video, singer/songwriter and author Alicia Keyes presented the finalists for Poetry and chair of the judges, Kwame Dawes. The winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Poetry is PUNKS: NEW & SELECTED POEMS by John Keene.
Via video, actor/producer and author America Fererra presented the finalists for Nonfiction and chair of the judges, Oscar Villalon. The winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Nonfiction is SOUTH TO AMERICA: A JOURNEY BELOW THE MASON-DIXON TO UNDERSTAND THE SOUL OF A NATION by Imani Perry. Listen to Imani on our podcast, Poured Over, here on the B&N Reads blog or on your favorite podcast app.
Via video, actor/producer and co-founder of X Artist’s Books Keanu Reeves presented the finalists for Fiction, and chair of the judges, Ben Fountain. (This was a nail-biter of a category for B&N’s booksellers; Discover Prize finalist Sarah Thankam Matthews and Discover Prize winner Tess Gunty were BOTH nominated.) The winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Fiction is THE RABBIT HUTCH by Tess Gunty. Listen to Tess on our podcast, Poured Over, here on the B&N Reads blog, or on your favorite podcast app. (And you can do the same with Sarah’s ep of Poured Over here on the B&N Reads blog, or on your favorite podcast app.)
Congratulations to all of tonight’s finalists and winners!
All My Rage (National Book Award Winner)
Seven Empty Houses (National Book Award Winner)
