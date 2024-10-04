Building Memories with LEGO®
As the autumn chill sets in, we look for cozy indoor activities. Curling up with a good book is high on the list (of course), but there’s something to be said about the satisfying sounds of bricks clicking together and seeing a creation come to life. This fall, we’re thrilled to bring you new sets featuring captivating themes and intricate designs that are sure to bring joy to LEGO fans of all ages. Let’s take a closer look at some of the ones we are most excited about and explore the endless possibilities of building, storytelling, and imagination.
LEGO® Disney Princess Advent Calendar 2024 43253 (Retiring Soon)
Get ready to jingle all the way to Christmas with the first ever LEGO Disney Princess Advent Calendar! This 253-piece set is packed with 24 days of fun surprises, featuring favorite characters like Elsa, Tiana, Ariel and more. Kids can also build Ariel’s undersea palace, Moana’s mini boat, Elsa’s ice palace and other festive mini builds. Once all the surprises are revealed, the box can then be transformed into a Disney game board to keep the fun going. The combination of anticipation, surprise and imaginative play make LEGO advent calendars a big hit with kids every time. For more countdown fun, check out our collection of this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars
LEGO® Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons® 71047 (Retiring Soon)
The latest LEGO minifigures release pays homage to the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, bringing characters straight from the classic role-playing game to life, from brave adventurers to fearsome monsters. LEGO fans and D&D enthusiasts alike will appreciate the detailed designs and unique accessories in this collection. Don’t miss out on these limited-edition collectibles – grab them before they vanish into the realm of legend!
LEGO Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures 75682
“Together, we’re unlimited”
The LEGO Wicked sets have just hit our shelves and the one that I’ve been waiting for is this Elphaba & Glinda Figures build, as it beautifully captures the iconic moment where Elphaba fearlessly defies gravity. With this set, you can build the Elphaba and Glinda figures, accessorize them with the broom toy, crown, and purse, and pose the figures to recreate the unforgettable scene from the movie. As an added bonus, scan the set’s hidden QR code to unlock the “Defying Gravity” hit song from the movie as well as exclusive LEGO® Wicked content. Prepare to be entranced as these figures are sure to cast a spell on you.
Explore more of our Wicked (cool) LEGO collection
LEGO Icons Poinsettia 10370
If you’re a fan of the LEGO Botanical Collection, this latest addition will not disappoint. The LEGO Poinsettia Icons set features a charming detailed ‘Grande Italia’ poinsettia in a woven-basket flowerpot with vibrant red leaves and adjustable foliage. Say goodbye to fading blooms and hello to a delightful and relaxing activity as you create a stunning display that will bring joy well beyond the holiday season.
LEGO Super Mario Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi 71438
This set will take you on a delightful trip down memory lane, featuring authentic details that capture the pixelated charm of Super Mario and Yoshi. You can bring Yoshi to life by making him run with Mario on his back using the handle and create different expressions by rotating the dial to make Yoshi’s tongue pop in and out. It’s a charming and nostalgic set that is guaranteed to bring joy to any fan’s face!
LEGO ART Mona Lisa 31213
Building the new LEGO Art Mona Lisa is like embarking on a journey through time. The 1,503 pieces were carefully designed to reflect the original colors of the Mona Lisa with a bluer hue, reminiscent of the masterful strokes by Leonardo da Vinci 500 years ago. The gold-colored frame even contains more gold-colored bricks than any LEGO set to date, adding a touch of grandeur to the masterpiece. For an immersive experience, scan the QR codes to listen to a soundtrack about the Mona Lisa’s timeless appeal. Once the final brick is in place, you’ll have a stunning piece of art to proudly display in your home. Whether you’re a LEGO fan or an art enthusiast, this set is definitely one you won’t want to miss!
