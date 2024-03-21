New in Paperback, April 2024

As much as we’ve been looking forward to the springtime sunshine — you know you’ll need to dust off those rain boots first. One of our favorite places to read is by an open window with the rain pattering outside and budding flowers waiting to bloom. The only thing that could make those April showers any better is when we’re curled up with a brand new paperback. Why not give these a spin? From a swashbuckling pirate adventure to a swoony romance, a heartfelt story of sisterhood to a breakneck thriller, these are a few of our favorite new paperbacks to enjoy this month.

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi By Shannon Chakraborty Return to the world of the Daevabad Trilogy six hundred years earlier and meet Amina al-Sirafi: retired pirate, ship's captain, mother — and your new favorite protagonist.

Better by Far: A Novel By Hazel Hayes Secrets. An insidious past. If — like us — you fell in love with Hazel Hayes breakthrough hit Out of Love, you'll find her crackerjack new novel a total delight, as it hits tropes from horror to romance and points in between.

The End of Drum-Time: A Novel By Hanna Pylväinen Geopolitics and class collide in this boundless novel — a finalist for the National Book Award— and its unique love story.

The East Indian: A Novel By Brinda Charry This is the story of Tony, the first Indian in Colonial America, and his adventures as an indentured servant, and later, as a physician's assistant. Smart and assured, our B&N Discover pick is perfect for fans of Washington Black.

The Secret Book of Flora Lea: A Novel By Patti Callahan Henry The Secret Book of Flora Lea is a spellbinding and lyrical fairytale of a novel that celebrates the power of stories and captures the true essence of sisterhood. It's a satisfying read that will leave you with hope for the world and the people you're sharing it with.

You'd Look Better as a Ghost: A Novel By Joanna Wallace Perfect for fans of those darkly hilarious thrillers featuring slightly demented protagonists. You won't be able to stop yourself from rooting for the murderer, and you'll have a romp of a time doing it.

Cinema Speculation By Quentin Tarantino This book is a fun, zippy read through the films that made Tarantino the talent he is today, and it's probably the closest he'll come to writing an autobiography.

Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel By Pierce Brown An epic space opera with all the bloody twists and betrayal we've come to expect from Pierce Brown. Darrow's journey continues in cinematic grandeur with perfectly paced action to keep you holding your breath until the final pages.

Tress of the Emerald Sea: A Cosmere Novel By Brandon Sanderson From Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe, Tress of the Emerald Sea is a cozy standalone that will appeal to long-time readers of the Mistborn series, or complete newcomers who love fantastical tales. With a great sense of humor and lovable characters, the comparison to The Princess Bride is well-placed.

The God of Endings By Jacqueline Holland The God of Endings is a powerful and inventive take on the vampire story unlike anything you've read before.