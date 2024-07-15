B&N Reads, Most Anticipated, paperbacks, We Recommend

New in Paperback August 2024

By Isabelle McConville / July 15, 2024 at 1:44 am

There are months of reading that turn out to be perfectly kismet, and August is quite the contender — some of our favorite hardcovers are finally out in paperback and we have brand-new stories to get lost in. With a magnificent mix of thrillers and romance, hard-hitting nonfiction and immersive fantasy, we can’t wait to flip through these reads.

Bright Young Women: A Novel

By Jessica Knoll

Jessica Knoll (The Favorite Sister and Luckiest Girl Alive) flips the script on the culture of true crime and how we tell real-life horror stories in this brilliant, blistering novel of terror and justice.

Apprentice to the Villain (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Return to the world of TikTok favorite and former B&N Monthly Pick Assistant to the Villain. Fall in love with the villain — and have a deviously fun time doing it.

The Four: A Novel

By Ellie Keel

Pep rallies and high school sweethearts have no place in this gruesome school for the world’s elite. Roam the hallowed halls of High Realms and do your best to remain unscathed…

Demon Copperhead (Pulitzer Prize Winner) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Barbara Kingsolver

This stunner of a novel brings the themes of David Copperfield to the forgotten parts of rural America. Sharp and captivating, it’s no surprise this won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize.

Mystery Lights

By Lena Valencia

A collection of short stories with a cutting edge, Mystery Lights will surprise (and shock) readers. Explore big fears and bigger curiosities in the vein of Carmen Maria Machado and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Jellyfish Have No Ears: A Novel

By Adèle Rosenfeld
Translator Jeffrey Zuckerman

Adèle Rosenfeld’s groundbreaking novel reminds us that we don’t need ears to hear. The young girl at the center of this novel moves through the world with a curiosity and openness we can all learn from.

Long Live Evil

By Sarah Rees Brennan

Be careful what you wish for — on the verge of death, this romantasy lover gets a second chance at life in between the pages of her favorite books. Loving this villain is a not-so-guilty pleasure you’ll want to tell all your friends about.

The Secret Hours

By Mick Herron

The Secret Hours is the heart-jumping prequel to the series that started with Slow Horses. Here you’ll learn how the pejoratively named “Slow Horses” got their name and made their way into the spy game. The chase is on!

I'll Have What He's Having

By Adib Khorram

When a one-time fling turns into something more, a sommelier and substitute teacher question everything they think they want out of life, romance and each other.

Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor

By Mark Harmon
With Leon Carroll

Putting the spotlight on the battle of intelligence that beget one of the most devastating days in American history, this is the kind of history that reshapes what you thought you knew.

The Princess of 72nd Street: A Novel

By Elaine Kraf
Introduction Melissa Broder

You may not recognize Elaine Kraf’s name now, but you won’t forget it after reading this rediscovered novel about a woman’s deeply complicated life. (With an introduction by Melissa Broder, author of Death Valley)

Holler, Child: Stories

By LaToya Watkins

With characters so familiar they could be your next door neighbors or old friends, Watkins crafts the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Mistress of Lies

By K. M. Enright

Sharp and cunning, Mistress of Lies is a gripping fantasy from an author we can’t wait to hear more from.

Throne of the Fallen (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Kerri Maniscalco

A champion of romantasy, Kerri Maniscalco is back with her adult debut set in her massively popular Kingdom of the Wicked. This time centered on the Prince of Envy, going adult allows Maniscalco to deliver more sex and more romance—and deliver she does.

The Story Collector

By Evie Woods

Part historical fantasy and part mystery, this book about books takes us back and forth in time to a magical world — one that’s just out of reach.

The Perfect Son

By Freida McFadden

With a twisting moral compass and a complicated family at its center, Perfect Son is a thrilling psychological tale that will keep your jaw on the floor.

The Pairing

By Casey McQuiston

A playful and poignant rom-com centered on a breakup and the forced proximity that follows, The Pairing is fun and full of heart.

Bad Feminist [Tenth Anniversary Edition]: Essays

By Roxane Gay

Award-winning author and essayist Roxane Gay (Hunger, Difficult Women) is a defining voice of twenty-first century culture. This collection is required reading for anyone looking to do better (socially and politically) in our world today.

The Iliad: Translated by Emily Wilson

By Homer
Translator Emily Wilson

Emily Wilson made the news with her 2017 translation of The Odyssey. She brings a fresh take to one of our other oldest tales, inviting in new readers.

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Conversations with My Psychiatrist

By Baek Sehee
Translator Anton Hur

A relatable self-help memoir with an edgy, youthful voice, this deeply personal narrative is witty, heartfelt and authentically human.

Wordhunter: A Novel

By Stella Sands

Wordhunter is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase with a genius wordsmith at its center. Don’t be surprised to find quotes from your favorite books and movies littered throughout.

