B&N Reads

New in Paperback July 2024

By Isabelle McConville / June 19, 2024 at 1:46 am

There’s nothing like bringing a paperback to the beach, and luckily for our B&N readers, we’ve got a wide array headed our way. July brings us engrossing fantasy worlds from a magical spin on Shakespeare to a story of a vampire realtor and a haunted mansion. If you’re looking to fall in love in between the pages instead, prepare to blush with rom-coms fresh off the press. From fiction about enchanting bookstores to nonfiction teaching us about some of our favorite creatures of the deep, we have plenty of reads to fill our beach bags with in July. 

Temple Folk

Paperback $17.99

Temple Folk

Temple Folk

By Aaliyah Bilal

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

Aaliyah Bilal taught herself to write fiction by reading and re-reading the stories and novels of Pulitzer winner Edward P. Jones, and the result is a sublime and incredibly assured debut story collection that is a stunning read.

Aaliyah Bilal taught herself to write fiction by reading and re-reading the stories and novels of Pulitzer winner Edward P. Jones, and the result is a sublime and incredibly assured debut story collection that is a stunning read.

The Woman in the Garden: A Novel

Paperback $16.99

The Woman in the Garden: A Novel

The Woman in the Garden: A Novel

By Jill Johnson

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.99

Deadly houseplants. A grisly murder. One reluctant woman. Dive into this thrillingly thorny mystery perfect for fans of The Woman in the Window.

Deadly houseplants. A grisly murder. One reluctant woman. Dive into this thrillingly thorny mystery perfect for fans of The Woman in the Window.

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel

By S. A. Cosby

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Former Mystery and Thriller Monthly Pick author Cosby (Blacktop Wasteland) returns with a killer new cat-and-mouse story. Non-stop action, a small town sheriff, a serial killer, and more secrets than you might imagine — Cosby puts his own spin on a classic story of good and evil.

Former Mystery and Thriller Monthly Pick author Cosby (Blacktop Wasteland) returns with a killer new cat-and-mouse story. Non-stop action, a small town sheriff, a serial killer, and more secrets than you might imagine — Cosby puts his own spin on a classic story of good and evil.

The Five Stages of Courting Dalisay Ramos

Paperback $18.99

The Five Stages of Courting Dalisay Ramos

The Five Stages of Courting Dalisay Ramos

By Melissa de la Cruz

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Asking your work crush on a date is scary enough — but it’s worse when they say no. Follow Evan as he learns the art of courting and lays his heart on the line in this hilarious novel.

Asking your work crush on a date is scary enough — but it’s worse when they say no. Follow Evan as he learns the art of courting and lays his heart on the line in this hilarious novel.

The Most

Paperback $18.99

The Most

The Most

By Jessica Anthony

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.

We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen

Paperback $18.00

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen

By Juno Dawson

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Our former speculative Monthly Pick author is back — and so is her coven. Juno Dawson takes us to the 16th century start of the beloved sisterhood, with plenty of magic, sacrifice and betrayal.

Our former speculative Monthly Pick author is back — and so is her coven. Juno Dawson takes us to the 16th century start of the beloved sisterhood, with plenty of magic, sacrifice and betrayal.

Masters of Death

Paperback $19.99

Masters of Death

Masters of Death

By Olivie Blake

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

A vampire realtor + the godson of Death + a haunted mansion = our favorite new paranormal fantasy.

A vampire realtor + the godson of Death + a haunted mansion = our favorite new paranormal fantasy.

The Game Changer (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $17.10 $19.00

The Game Changer (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Game Changer (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Lana Ferguson

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.10 $19.00

If you’re like us, you can’t get enough of love on the ice — this is a winning shot for anyone who loved Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus series.

If you’re like us, you can’t get enough of love on the ice — this is a winning shot for anyone who loved Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus series.

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel

By Satoshi Yagisawa
Translator Eric Ozawa

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

We’re going back to our favorite Tokyo bookstore — and we couldn’t be happier. A touching tale of the power of community and literature, new love and old friends, this will have you scribbling in the margins.

We’re going back to our favorite Tokyo bookstore — and we couldn’t be happier. A touching tale of the power of community and literature, new love and old friends, this will have you scribbling in the margins.

Let the Games Begin: A Novel

Paperback $19.99

Let the Games Begin: A Novel

Let the Games Begin: A Novel

By Rufaro Faith Mazarura

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

An intern and a hotshot athlete meet-cute in Athens; can they overcome an Olympic-sized set of obstacles to make a go of it?

An intern and a hotshot athlete meet-cute in Athens; can they overcome an Olympic-sized set of obstacles to make a go of it?

Immortal Longings

Paperback $18.99

Immortal Longings

Immortal Longings

By Chloe Gong

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

If we trust anyone to take Shakespeare’s work and give it a refreshing fantasy edge, it’s Chloe Gong. A story of complicated families and even more complicated romance. A thrilling and bloody ride from start to finish.

If we trust anyone to take Shakespeare’s work and give it a refreshing fantasy edge, it’s Chloe Gong. A story of complicated families and even more complicated romance. A thrilling and bloody ride from start to finish.

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir

Paperback $18.99

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir

By Safiya Sinclair

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Fans of Educated by Tara Westover, we have your next favorite read. A poetic memoir from a writer you’ll be hearing more from, Safiya Sinclair writes about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her.

Fans of Educated by Tara Westover, we have your next favorite read. A poetic memoir from a writer you’ll be hearing more from, Safiya Sinclair writes about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her.

Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark

Paperback $18.99

Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark

Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark

By Greg Skomal , Ret Talbot

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal’s search for a peaceful coexistence.

The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal’s search for a peaceful coexistence.

Strange Sally Diamond

Paperback $18.99

Strange Sally Diamond

Strange Sally Diamond

By Liz Nugent

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

The author of Little Cruelties returns with a staggering story of a woman with no memory of her childhood — and a corpse on her hands.

The author of Little Cruelties returns with a staggering story of a woman with no memory of her childhood — and a corpse on her hands.

Cross the Line

Paperback $17.10 $19.00

Cross the Line

Cross the Line

By Simone Soltani

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.10 $19.00

If you’ve fallen down the #Tiktok rabbit hole of all things Formula 1, this is the book for you, sizzling with chemistry and another reason to love forced proximity and workplace romances.

If you’ve fallen down the #Tiktok rabbit hole of all things Formula 1, this is the book for you, sizzling with chemistry and another reason to love forced proximity and workplace romances.

Ravensong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #2)

Paperback $19.99

Ravensong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #2)

Ravensong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #2)

By TJ Klune

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

We celebrate anything to do with TJ Klune; join the pack in this story of love, family and second chances.

We celebrate anything to do with TJ Klune; join the pack in this story of love, family and second chances.

President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier

Paperback $22.99

President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier

President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier

By CW Goodyear

In Stock Online

Paperback $22.99

This biography of a pivotal, perceptive leader at a critical, precarious and politically contentious time in our nation’s history marks the debut of a remarkable historian.

This biography of a pivotal, perceptive leader at a critical, precarious and politically contentious time in our nation’s history marks the debut of a remarkable historian.