New in Paperback July 2024

There’s nothing like bringing a paperback to the beach, and luckily for our B&N readers, we’ve got a wide array headed our way. July brings us engrossing fantasy worlds from a magical spin on Shakespeare to a story of a vampire realtor and a haunted mansion. If you’re looking to fall in love in between the pages instead, prepare to blush with rom-coms fresh off the press. From fiction about enchanting bookstores to nonfiction teaching us about some of our favorite creatures of the deep, we have plenty of reads to fill our beach bags with in July.

Temple Folk By Aaliyah Bilal Aaliyah Bilal taught herself to write fiction by reading and re-reading the stories and novels of Pulitzer winner Edward P. Jones, and the result is a sublime and incredibly assured debut story collection that is a stunning read.

The Woman in the Garden: A Novel By Jill Johnson Deadly houseplants. A grisly murder. One reluctant woman. Dive into this thrillingly thorny mystery perfect for fans of The Woman in the Window.

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel By S. A. Cosby Former Mystery and Thriller Monthly Pick author Cosby (Blacktop Wasteland) returns with a killer new cat-and-mouse story. Non-stop action, a small town sheriff, a serial killer, and more secrets than you might imagine — Cosby puts his own spin on a classic story of good and evil.

The Five Stages of Courting Dalisay Ramos By Melissa de la Cruz Asking your work crush on a date is scary enough — but it's worse when they say no. Follow Evan as he learns the art of courting and lays his heart on the line in this hilarious novel.

The Most By Jessica Anthony We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony's novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen By Juno Dawson Our former speculative Monthly Pick author is back — and so is her coven. Juno Dawson takes us to the 16th century start of the beloved sisterhood, with plenty of magic, sacrifice and betrayal.

Masters of Death By Olivie Blake A vampire realtor + the godson of Death + a haunted mansion = our favorite new paranormal fantasy.

The Game Changer (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lana Ferguson If you're like us, you can't get enough of love on the ice — this is a winning shot for anyone who loved Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus series.

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop: A Novel By Satoshi Yagisawa

Translator Eric Ozawa We're going back to our favorite Tokyo bookstore — and we couldn't be happier. A touching tale of the power of community and literature, new love and old friends, this will have you scribbling in the margins.

Let the Games Begin: A Novel By Rufaro Faith Mazarura An intern and a hotshot athlete meet-cute in Athens; can they overcome an Olympic-sized set of obstacles to make a go of it?

Immortal Longings By Chloe Gong If we trust anyone to take Shakespeare's work and give it a refreshing fantasy edge, it's Chloe Gong. A story of complicated families and even more complicated romance. A thrilling and bloody ride from start to finish.

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir By Safiya Sinclair Fans of Educated by Tara Westover, we have your next favorite read. A poetic memoir from a writer you'll be hearing more from, Safiya Sinclair writes about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her.

Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark By Greg Skomal , Ret Talbot The great white shark is one of the most fearsome predators on earth, and yet humans have managed to decimate their populations through overfishing, pollution, and climate change. This is the enlightening — and thrilling — story of Dr. Greg Skomal's search for a peaceful coexistence.

Strange Sally Diamond By Liz Nugent The author of Little Cruelties returns with a staggering story of a woman with no memory of her childhood — and a corpse on her hands.

Cross the Line By Simone Soltani If you've fallen down the #Tiktok rabbit hole of all things Formula 1, this is the book for you, sizzling with chemistry and another reason to love forced proximity and workplace romances.

Ravensong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #2) By TJ Klune We celebrate anything to do with TJ Klune; join the pack in this story of love, family and second chances.