Our Discover Prize Winner 2024

We’re so excited to announce the 2024 Discover Prize Winner, Swift River by Essie Chambers. Each month, we select a debut novel to feature as the Discover Monthly Pick. Booksellers read and deliberate to deliver a shortlist from these selections and other debuts, and ultimately select an overall Discover Prize winner. This long-standing program is outstandingly successful in identifying new talent in the literary landscape and has been instrumental in launching the careers of many acclaimed writers.

Once you crack open Swift River and meet Diamond Newberry, you’ll never forget her. Join us in celebrating Essie Chambers and read on to find out what our booksellers are saying about Swift River.

Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Swift River (B&N Discover Prize Winner) Swift River (B&N Discover Prize Winner) By Essie Chambers In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman’s journey to discover who she truly is. A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman’s journey to discover who she truly is.

Here’s what some of our booksellers are saying about Swift River:

“One of the best books of the year! I found myself being pulled into Diamond’s story, her family history and mythology. It winds us around our individual identities, and how our collective pasts shapes us.” — Bookseller Donald K.

“Swift River is a story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Diamond’s journey of self-discovery turns out to be as complex as the river at the center of her family’s story.” — Bookseller Emily F.

“Diamond Newberry is a character you want to protect and nurture — and ultimately, you’ll just want to look on as she grows into herself and into the world. This book holds you in ways you didn’t know you needed.” — Bookseller Marc C.

“Essie Chambers weaves a tapestry of family, race, and the secrets of a small town. At the center of it all is Diamond, one of the most unforgettable characters I’ve read all year.” Bookseller Kevin R.

Competition for this year’s Discover Prize was fierce and B&N booksellers across the country have also fallen for the following five finalists, representing some of the best and freshest writing today.

See more of our past Discover picks, here.