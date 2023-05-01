Our May Picks Are Here!
April brought showers — but instead of flowers, May is bringing books. With so many characters that will find their way into your heart, we have to ask — will you be meeting a Navajo forensic photographer possessed by a resentful ghost, a young witch trying to escape her abusive father, two people bound by grief, the first witness to reveal the full truth of the Holocaust, a Native girl trying to uncover the truth after a murder, or a vivacious young boy on a treasure hunt? Maybe all of the above? The choice is yours.
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
Shutter
Shutter
This shudder-inducing debut from Ramona Emerson follows a forensic photographer haunted by the spirits of victims. When a vengeful ghost attaches herself to Rita, she becomes the target of a dangerous cartel. Longlisted for the National Book Award and nominated for the Edgar Award for Best First Novel, this tense and chilling story explores family, culture, crime, and justice.
“We can’t stop thinking about Shutter, a most perfect blend of supernatural and mystery.” – Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
Juniper & Thorn: A Novel
Juniper & Thorn: A Novel
By Ava Reid
Dive into this gothic horror retelling of The Juniper Tree from Ava Reid (The Wolf and the Woodsman) to meet a young witch trying to escape her wizard father’s tyranny and forge a path of her own. As she sneaks into the outside world at night, she risks her father’s wrath and magic… and a resentful monster lurking in the city. Beautiful and heartbreaking, Juniper & Thorn is a dark and spine-tingling read that exposes the horrifying roots of fairy tales.
“Ava Reid weaves a beautiful tapestry of ancient magic, folklore and horror in this unforgettable fractured fairy tale retelling.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance: A Novel
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance: A Novel
An insightful portrait of grief, Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance tells the story of two fractured people whose lives are woven together after a tragedy. Chronicling two decades of near-misses, undeniable (but inconvenient) attraction, and a shared history, Alison Espach’s talent is on full display throughout this intimate, tender, and unexpectedly funny story.
“This is a moving novel dotted with glimmers of joy that will stick with readers long after they’ve turned the last page.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
A harrowing true story, The Escape Artist recounts Rudolf Vrba’s escape from Auschwitz in a heroic effort to expose the truth of the Nazi concentration camps. This compelling work of narrative history tells of his resilience and survivor’s guilt as he struggled to get world leaders to listen to and believe the forensically detailed reports he smuggled out with fellow escapee Fred Wetzler.
“Veteran thriller writer Jonathan Freedland gives us a bracing tale of adventure and heroism, an audacious and complicated hero, a compelling picture Holocaust survival.” — Sallye L, History Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
Firekeeper's Daughter
Firekeeper's Daughter
Angeline Boulley’s debut, Firekeeper’s Daughter was instantly one of our favorites, going on to become our first ever YA Winner in the 2021 Children’s and YA Book Awards. This gripping story follows a biracial girl who goes undercover for the FBI after witnessing a murder. Complicated truths, corruption, and self-discovery are intertwined in this high-stakes tale infused with Native cultures.
“Debut author Angeline Boulley has crafted an immersive and heart-stopping thriller…” – Steph P, Young Adult Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
Mr. Lemoncello's Very First Game
Mr. Lemoncello's Very First Game
An effervescent prequel to Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, this introduces us to a young Luigi Lemoncello who gets his first crack at puzzles and games while working under a great showman. When he finds clues left behind after the carnival closes, he and his friends embark on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. With all the beloved quirkiness and wordplay of the series, Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game is perfect for fans of Lemony Snicket.
“Current fans of the Mr. Lemoncello’s Library series will love learning more about their favorite game maker, while new readers will find an excellent entry point into the whimsical world of Lemoncello.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer
