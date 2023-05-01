Our May Picks Are Here!

By Ramona Emerson

This shudder-inducing debut from Ramona Emerson follows a forensic photographer haunted by the spirits of victims. When a vengeful ghost attaches herself to Rita, she becomes the target of a dangerous cartel. Longlisted for the National Book Award and nominated for the Edgar Award for Best First Novel, this tense and chilling story explores family, culture, crime, and justice.

“We can’t stop thinking about Shutter, a most perfect blend of supernatural and mystery.” – Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer