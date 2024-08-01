Our Monthly Picks August 2024

The last days of summer are quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean our stellar summer of reading has to come to an end. From a thrilling story of amnesia to a vampire realtor struggling with her day job, a dissatisfied housewife spending a long day at the pool to a schoolhouse murder mystery, our brand-new monthly pick selections are loaded with suspense, intrigue, masterful characterization and so much more. Book your last summertime weekend getaways and fill your bags with our monthly picks for August.

Strange Sally Diamond By Liz Nugent The author of Little Cruelties returns with a staggering story of a woman with no memory of her childhood — and a corpse on her hands.

Masters of Death By Olivie Blake A vampire realtor + the godson of Death + a haunted mansion = our favorite new paranormal fantasy.

The Most By Jessica Anthony We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony's novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.

Nothing More to Tell (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Karen M. McManus Time reveals all — even the secrets we'd kill to keep buried. The queen of the high school thriller is back with bigger lies, deadlier secrets and one group of friends caught in the middle.