Our Monthly Picks August 2024
The last days of summer are quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean our stellar summer of reading has to come to an end. From a thrilling story of amnesia to a vampire realtor struggling with her day job, a dissatisfied housewife spending a long day at the pool to a schoolhouse murder mystery, our brand-new monthly pick selections are loaded with suspense, intrigue, masterful characterization and so much more. Book your last summertime weekend getaways and fill your bags with our monthly picks for August.
Paperback $18.99
Strange Sally Diamond
By Liz Nugent
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
The author of Little Cruelties returns with a staggering story of a woman with no memory of her childhood — and a corpse on her hands.
Paperback $19.99
Masters of Death
By Olivie Blake
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
A vampire realtor + the godson of Death + a haunted mansion = our favorite new paranormal fantasy.
Paperback $18.99
The Most
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.
Paperback $19.99
Please Unsubscribe, Thanks!: How to Take Back Our Time, Attention, and Purpose in a Relentless World
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Get outside and touch grass with Please Unsubscribe, Thanks! in hand. Stay unplugged and unbothered with Julio Vincent Gambuto’s blueprint to a slower, less digital life.
Paperback $13.99
Nothing More to Tell (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Time reveals all — even the secrets we’d kill to keep buried. The queen of the high school thriller is back with bigger lies, deadlier secrets and one group of friends caught in the middle.
Paperback $8.99
Willodeen
By
Katherine Applegate
Illustrator Charles Santoso
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.
