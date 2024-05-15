Our Most Anticipated Books June 2024

As we finally head into the warmer months, not only does it mark the beginning of summer, but also our halfway point in the year. If you’ve been coasting on your reading goals, now’s the time to amp it up with brand-new selections from fantasies to biographies, history to humor. These are our most anticipated books coming to you this June.

Same As It Ever Was: A Novel By Claire Lombardo Sure, marriage is hard, but it makes for great reading. Lombardo is a joy to read — especially when your own family starts to stress you out.

Enlightenment: A Novel By Sarah Perry If you're looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry's prose will transport — and transform — you.

Bear: A Novel By Julia Phillips Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people's dreams and animals' realities.

Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel By Rufi Thorpe A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don't miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid's Come and Get It.

One of Our Kind: A novel By Nicola Yoon The grass isn't always greener, and neighbors aren't always what they seem… but Nicola Yoon's adult debut is as spectacular as we thought it would be.

Four Squares By Bobby Finger From a former B&N Monthly Pick author, this is a big-hearted novel of community and fresh starts, perfect for fans of Less by Andrew Sean Greer.

Moonbound: A Novel By Robin Sloan A lot can happen in eleven thousand years. From the author of Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore comes a novel with all the charm (and time-bending) of This Is How You Lose the Time War.

Mirrored Heavens By Rebecca Roanhorse We always look forward to any novel from Rebecca Roanhorse and this one is extra special — it's the epic conclusion to the series that started with Black Sun. (Are you ready for a new binge-read?)

Horror Movie: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Paul Tremblay You don't have to wait until October to get your thrills and chills — discover the horror (and magic) of the movies from the author of The Cabin at the End of the World. (P.S. fans of Silver Nitrate we have your new obsession)

The Comfort of Ghosts By Jacqueline Winspear The bittersweet conclusion to the bestselling Maisie Dobbs series will have you racing to start it all over again.

Clete (Dave Robicheaux Series #24) By James Lee Burke "The reigning champ of nostalgia noir" (New York Times Book Review) returns with a terrific new installment in his long-running detective series, an easy entry for new readers and a satisfying puzzle for old fans to solve.

All the Colors of the Dark By Chris Whitaker The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.

Assassins Anonymous By Rob Hart Step one: admit you're a serial killer. Step two: believe a power greater than yourself can help you stop killing people. Step three: obsess over this new book.

The Rom-Commers: A Novel By Katherine Center Screenwriting, Hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.

Shelterwood: A Novel By Lisa Wingate A novel about hope and the search for justice that will satisfy readers looking for a story rich with historical detail and emotional connection. You'll want to share this one with friends.

Middle of the Night: A Novel By Riley Sager Riley Sager returns with scares in suburbia. Beware! This nail-biting thriller will make you question everything you think you know about your neighbors.

Swan Song By Elin Hilderbrand Nothing says summer like an Elin Hilderbrand Nantucket novel. Old friends, new strangers and a possible murder are the beginning of the end… of Hilderbrand's bestselling series.

The Midnight Feast: A Novel By Lucy Foley A murderer is coming to dinner — and they locked the door behind them. Perfect for anyone who was convinced they saw the twist coming in The Glass Onion.

The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King By Carissa Broadbent If you threw your copy of The Serpent of Wings and Night across your room out of sheer disappointment that it ended — the sequel is finally here! Return to the world of Nyaxia with plenty of more romance, action and court intrigue.

You Are Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By David Nicholls While an unexpected ten-day hike might not sound like the start of a life-changing romance, you'll be packing your bags as soon as you start reading You Are Here. P.S. Like all of you, we're hooked on the Netflix series One Day, and we know what you're thinking: keep the tissues close. But this is a laugh-out-loud charmer.

Swift River By Essie Chambers A story of family mythology and coming-of-age that you won't want to put down. We can't wait to read what Essie Chambers writes next.

Hip-Hop Is History By Questlove

With Ben Greenman An expansive history of hip-hop from it's kick-off party in the Bronx to its 50th year, celebrated on a global scale — told by a musical pioneer turned book publisher.