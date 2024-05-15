Our Most Anticipated Books June 2024
As we finally head into the warmer months, not only does it mark the beginning of summer, but also our halfway point in the year. If you’ve been coasting on your reading goals, now’s the time to amp it up with brand-new selections from fantasies to biographies, history to humor. These are our most anticipated books coming to you this June.
Hardcover $30.00
Same As It Ever Was: A Novel
Same As It Ever Was: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Sure, marriage is hard, but it makes for great reading. Lombardo is a joy to read — especially when your own family starts to stress you out.
Sure, marriage is hard, but it makes for great reading. Lombardo is a joy to read — especially when your own family starts to stress you out.
Hardcover $28.00
Enlightenment: A Novel
Enlightenment: A Novel
By Sarah Perry
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
If you’re looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry’s prose will transport — and transform — you.
If you’re looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry’s prose will transport — and transform — you.
Hardcover $28.00
Bear: A Novel
Bear: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities.
Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities.
Hardcover $28.00
Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel
Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel
By Rufi Thorpe
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.
A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.
Hardcover $28.00
One of Our Kind: A novel
One of Our Kind: A novel
By Nicola Yoon
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
The grass isn’t always greener, and neighbors aren’t always what they seem… but Nicola Yoon’s adult debut is as spectacular as we thought it would be.
The grass isn’t always greener, and neighbors aren’t always what they seem… but Nicola Yoon’s adult debut is as spectacular as we thought it would be.
Hardcover $29.00
Four Squares
Four Squares
By Bobby Finger
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
From a former B&N Monthly Pick author, this is a big-hearted novel of community and fresh starts, perfect for fans of Less by Andrew Sean Greer.
From a former B&N Monthly Pick author, this is a big-hearted novel of community and fresh starts, perfect for fans of Less by Andrew Sean Greer.
Hardcover $29.00
Moonbound: A Novel
Moonbound: A Novel
By Robin Sloan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A lot can happen in eleven thousand years. From the author of Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore comes a novel with all the charm (and time-bending) of This Is How You Lose the Time War.
A lot can happen in eleven thousand years. From the author of Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore comes a novel with all the charm (and time-bending) of This Is How You Lose the Time War.
Hardcover $29.99
Mirrored Heavens
Mirrored Heavens
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
We always look forward to any novel from Rebecca Roanhorse and this one is extra special — it’s the epic conclusion to the series that started with Black Sun. (Are you ready for a new binge-read?)
We always look forward to any novel from Rebecca Roanhorse and this one is extra special — it’s the epic conclusion to the series that started with Black Sun. (Are you ready for a new binge-read?)
Hardcover $30.00
Horror Movie: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Horror Movie: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
You don’t have to wait until October to get your thrills and chills — discover the horror (and magic) of the movies from the author of The Cabin at the End of the World. (P.S. fans of Silver Nitrate we have your new obsession)
You don’t have to wait until October to get your thrills and chills — discover the horror (and magic) of the movies from the author of The Cabin at the End of the World. (P.S. fans of Silver Nitrate we have your new obsession)
Hardcover $29.95
The Comfort of Ghosts
The Comfort of Ghosts
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.95
The bittersweet conclusion to the bestselling Maisie Dobbs series will have you racing to start it all over again.
The bittersweet conclusion to the bestselling Maisie Dobbs series will have you racing to start it all over again.
Hardcover $28.00
Clete (Dave Robicheaux Series #24)
Clete (Dave Robicheaux Series #24)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
“The reigning champ of nostalgia noir” (New York Times Book Review) returns with a terrific new installment in his long-running detective series, an easy entry for new readers and a satisfying puzzle for old fans to solve.
“The reigning champ of nostalgia noir” (New York Times Book Review) returns with a terrific new installment in his long-running detective series, an easy entry for new readers and a satisfying puzzle for old fans to solve.
Hardcover $30.00
All the Colors of the Dark
All the Colors of the Dark
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.
The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.
Hardcover $28.00
Assassins Anonymous
Assassins Anonymous
By Rob Hart
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Step one: admit you’re a serial killer. Step two: believe a power greater than yourself can help you stop killing people. Step three: obsess over this new book.
Step one: admit you’re a serial killer. Step two: believe a power greater than yourself can help you stop killing people. Step three: obsess over this new book.
Hardcover $29.00
The Rom-Commers: A Novel
The Rom-Commers: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Screenwriting, Hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.
Screenwriting, Hollywood… and a cute boss? Katherine Center returns with another dazzling rom-com that will have you doodling in the margins with your favorite gel pens.
Hardcover $30.00
Shelterwood: A Novel
Shelterwood: A Novel
By Lisa Wingate
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A novel about hope and the search for justice that will satisfy readers looking for a story rich with historical detail and emotional connection. You’ll want to share this one with friends.
A novel about hope and the search for justice that will satisfy readers looking for a story rich with historical detail and emotional connection. You’ll want to share this one with friends.
Hardcover $30.00
Middle of the Night: A Novel
Middle of the Night: A Novel
By Riley Sager
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Riley Sager returns with scares in suburbia. Beware! This nail-biting thriller will make you question everything you think you know about your neighbors.
Riley Sager returns with scares in suburbia. Beware! This nail-biting thriller will make you question everything you think you know about your neighbors.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Swan Song
Swan Song
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Nothing says summer like an Elin Hilderbrand Nantucket novel. Old friends, new strangers and a possible murder are the beginning of the end… of Hilderbrand’s bestselling series.
Nothing says summer like an Elin Hilderbrand Nantucket novel. Old friends, new strangers and a possible murder are the beginning of the end… of Hilderbrand’s bestselling series.
Hardcover $30.00
The Midnight Feast: A Novel
The Midnight Feast: A Novel
By Lucy Foley
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A murderer is coming to dinner — and they locked the door behind them. Perfect for anyone who was convinced they saw the twist coming in The Glass Onion.
A murderer is coming to dinner — and they locked the door behind them. Perfect for anyone who was convinced they saw the twist coming in The Glass Onion.
Hardcover $29.99
The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King
The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
If you threw your copy of The Serpent of Wings and Night across your room out of sheer disappointment that it ended — the sequel is finally here! Return to the world of Nyaxia with plenty of more romance, action and court intrigue.
If you threw your copy of The Serpent of Wings and Night across your room out of sheer disappointment that it ended — the sequel is finally here! Return to the world of Nyaxia with plenty of more romance, action and court intrigue.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds.
Right Thing, Right Now: Good Values. Good Character. Good Deeds.
By Ryan Holiday
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The modern stoic returns, wielding history with universal examples of kindness to remind us it’s always the right time to do the right thing.
The modern stoic returns, wielding history with universal examples of kindness to remind us it’s always the right time to do the right thing.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
You Are Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
You Are Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
While an unexpected ten-day hike might not sound like the start of a life-changing romance, you’ll be packing your bags as soon as you start reading You Are Here. P.S. Like all of you, we’re hooked on the Netflix series One Day, and we know what you’re thinking: keep the tissues close. But this is a laugh-out-loud charmer.
While an unexpected ten-day hike might not sound like the start of a life-changing romance, you’ll be packing your bags as soon as you start reading You Are Here. P.S. Like all of you, we’re hooked on the Netflix series One Day, and we know what you’re thinking: keep the tissues close. But this is a laugh-out-loud charmer.
Hardcover $29.00
Birds Aren't Real: The True Story of Mass Avian Murder and the Largest Surveillance Campaign in US History
Birds Aren't Real: The True Story of Mass Avian Murder and the Largest Surveillance Campaign in US History
By Peter McIndoe , Connor Gaydos
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Are you ready for the truth? [Insert laugh track here.] Birds are nothing more than a Deep State conspiracy. This hilarious trip down a wormhole of alternate facts will have you falling over laughing (or might just blow your mind).
Are you ready for the truth? [Insert laugh track here.] Birds are nothing more than a Deep State conspiracy. This hilarious trip down a wormhole of alternate facts will have you falling over laughing (or might just blow your mind).
Hardcover $32.50
A Gentleman and a Thief: The Daring Jewel Heists of a Jazz Age Rogue
A Gentleman and a Thief: The Daring Jewel Heists of a Jazz Age Rogue
By Dean Jobb
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.50
Prepare to be charmed by an anti-hero. This true story of a Jazz Age gentleman burglar — and the lengths he go to for the love of his life — is a delight.
Prepare to be charmed by an anti-hero. This true story of a Jazz Age gentleman burglar — and the lengths he go to for the love of his life — is a delight.
Hardcover $27.99
Swift River
Swift River
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.99
A story of family mythology and coming-of-age that you won’t want to put down. We can’t wait to read what Essie Chambers writes next.
A story of family mythology and coming-of-age that you won’t want to put down. We can’t wait to read what Essie Chambers writes next.
Hardcover
$29.25
$32.50
A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon
A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.25
$32.50
An ode to nature and the American wilderness that is equal parts personal journey, travelogue and survival story, this is an inspired look at our beautiful world and where we fit in it.
An ode to nature and the American wilderness that is equal parts personal journey, travelogue and survival story, this is an inspired look at our beautiful world and where we fit in it.
Hardcover $30.00
Hip-Hop Is History
Hip-Hop Is History
By
Questlove
With Ben Greenman
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
An expansive history of hip-hop from it’s kick-off party in the Bronx to its 50th year, celebrated on a global scale — told by a musical pioneer turned book publisher.
An expansive history of hip-hop from it’s kick-off party in the Bronx to its 50th year, celebrated on a global scale — told by a musical pioneer turned book publisher.
Hardcover $32.50
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.50
Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.
Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.