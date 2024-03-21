Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books April 2024

The little ones are back from spring break and the school year blues might be settling in — not to worry, we’ve got just the thing. With a few of their favorites from last year in lovely paperback packages to brand new stories for them to get lost in, there are so many new books to keep them from pranking you too badly on the first (come on, let them get one good prank in) and keep them outside with a book in hand. From a story of a friendly blue fox to a brand new dragon series for them to obsess over, hilarious picture books to magical worlds a-plenty, these are our most anticipated kids’ books this April.

Leila and the Blue Fox
By Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Illustrator Tom de Freston

Journey to the Arctic Circle in a brand new story from the author that gave us Julia and the Shark. This is the perfect book to remind kids (and their grown ups) about the ways we can impact the world around us — and learn from it too.

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson

The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in this new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise teeming with magical plants, mystery and adventure.

Lightningborn: (Storm Dragons, Book 1)
By Julie Kagawa

Mashing together dragons, sky pirates and young heroics, this is a page-turning adventure buoyed by humor and heart. If you loved the Wings of Fire series and want more dragons in your life, look no further. This is it.

The Secret Language of Birds
By Lynne Kelly

We were all hooked on Song for a Whale — and now there's even more Lynne Kelly to love. The Secret Language of Birds is a delightful story that soars.

Bridge to Bat City
By Ernest Cline

Calling all fans of Pax and A Wolf Called Wonder! Love of music, nature and animals collide in this unique tale that will leave you searching the night sky for your own winged friends.

Built to Last
By Minh Lê

Illustrator Dan Santat

From the dynamic duo of Minh Lê and Dan Santat (Drawn Together, Blur), Built to Last celebrates social emotional learning and perseverance in the form of the relationships we build. It's a sincere, meaningful and fun read with so many storytelling elements to keep young minds engaged.

The Truth About the Couch
By Adam Rubin

Illustrator Liniers

We love this book as much as we love tacos (and we love tacos a lot) — here's another raucous story to love! Prepare to get in on the joke with winks and nods, conspiracies and plenty of laughs in Adam Rubin's brand new book.

Too Many Golems
By Jane Yolen

Illustrator Maya Shleifer

Steeped in Jewish folklore, this hilarious tale of a boy and his ten golems is inspirational, imaginative and great for landmark occasions for young Jewish children.

Out of My Heart
By Sharon M. Draper

The world can be big and scary — but we can learn to face our fears with Melody at summer camp. This delightful sequel to Out of My Mind is perfect for fans for Kate DiCamillo and Katherine Applegate.

I Am More Than
By LeBron James

Illustrator Niña Mata

If there's anything that can help boost a person's confidence (kids or grown ups) — it's advice from Lebron James. The sky's the limit in this story of following our hopes and dreams, no matter how old we are.