Our Most Anticipated Kids Books July 2024

Don’t let your kid spend the summer without a great book. Whether they’re headed off to a sleepaway camp or have enough daytime activities to put anyone’s best vacation itinerary to shame, there’s always time to sneak in some reading. With middle grade adventures for the little ones and gorgeous picture books for the even tinier ones, these books will keep them entertained all summer long.

Faker By Gordon Korman When Gordon Korman puts out a new book, we read it. The author of Mixed Up and Restart takes us on the run with a reluctant boy and his family of con artists.

Amir and the Jinn Princess By M. T. Khan A young human boy and a magical jinn princess team up to make their dreams come true in this terrific adventure story that nods to Pakistani folklore.

Gamerville By Johnnie Christmas

Illustrator Johnnie Christmas From the creator of Swim Team comes a touching and timely story of a boy tapped into the virtual world and the pros and cons of breaking free. This is a brilliant addition to the growing graphic novel brand of Johnnie Christmas.

Prunella By Beth Ferry

Illustrator Claire Keane From the author of Stick and Stone comes a new story about making friends and embracing our differences, even if we might get pricked by a thorn or two along the way.

Willodeen By Katherine Applegate

Illustrator Charles Santoso From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.