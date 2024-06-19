Our Most Anticipated Kids Books July 2024
Don’t let your kid spend the summer without a great book. Whether they’re headed off to a sleepaway camp or have enough daytime activities to put anyone’s best vacation itinerary to shame, there’s always time to sneak in some reading. With middle grade adventures for the little ones and gorgeous picture books for the even tinier ones, these books will keep them entertained all summer long.
Faker
Faker
When Gordon Korman puts out a new book, we read it. The author of Mixed Up and Restart takes us on the run with a reluctant boy and his family of con artists.
Amir and the Jinn Princess
Amir and the Jinn Princess
By M. T. Khan
A young human boy and a magical jinn princess team up to make their dreams come true in this terrific adventure story that nods to Pakistani folklore.
Gamerville
Gamerville
By
Johnnie Christmas
Illustrator Johnnie Christmas
From the creator of Swim Team comes a touching and timely story of a boy tapped into the virtual world and the pros and cons of breaking free. This is a brilliant addition to the growing graphic novel brand of Johnnie Christmas.
Prunella
Prunella
By
Beth Ferry
Illustrator Claire Keane
From the author of Stick and Stone comes a new story about making friends and embracing our differences, even if we might get pricked by a thorn or two along the way.
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #1
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #1
By
Erin Hunter
Illustrator Natalie Riess , Sara Goetter
Epic storytelling made Warriors a cult classic, and now a new generation of readers can fall into this universe in a brand-new way.
Willodeen
Willodeen
By
Katherine Applegate
Illustrator Charles Santoso
From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.
Why Not?: A Story about Discovering Our Bright Possibilities
Why Not?: A Story about Discovering Our Bright Possibilities
By
Kobi Yamada
Illustrator Gabriella Barouch
Kobi Yamada has a knack for taking big concepts and boiling them down into simple picture books and he’s done that again in this touching reminder to be who you want to be and no one else.
