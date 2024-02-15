Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books March 2024

We know those kiddos are full of that early spring break energy — why not fill their little hands with some of our favorite new reads? From hilarious pages that’ll have you and your little one laughing out loud together at story time to heartfelt books teaching them about the importance of self confidence, and much more. With books from authors we’ve loved for years and others from authors you’ll come to adore, these are our most anticipated kids’ books this March.

Ferris (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kate DiCamillo Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Kate DiCamillo always delivers, and here she brings a slice-of-life narrative packed with family in all its forms — unconventional, stressful, unexpected, but still loving and caring. This is a read with energy that never stops, nor will you want it to.

Doris By Lo Cole Hardcover $17.09 $18.99 Teaching the universal theme that it's okay to stand out, this heartwarming book with equally vibrant illustrations showcases an adorable red elephant who just wants to blend in. With easy-to-follow narration, this is an accessible story with widespread appeal.

Old Clothes for Dinner?! By Nathalie Alonso Hardcover $16.19 $17.99

Illustrator Natalia Rojas Castro Cleverly written and laugh-out-loud funny, this infinitely re-readable picture book is ripe with social-emotional learning opportunties around misunderstanding, as well as serving as a warm welcome into Cuban culture.

The Book That Can Read Your Mind By Marianna Coppo Hardcover $16.19 $17.99 A truly unique reading experience that is as much fun for parents as it is for kids. With magic at its heart and a challenge that never gets old, this is engagement at its finest.

Unicorn Boy By Dave Roman Paperback $13.49 $14.99 Charming and heartfelt, this first of a graphic novel trilogy will appeal to fans of Remy Lai and John Gallagher. It has all the feel-good hilarity to make for an enjoyable read.

Matt Sprouts and the Curse of the Ten Broken Toes By Matthew Eicheldinger Paperback $11.69 $12.99 Middle school is a precarious thing, and in Matt Sprouts and the Curse of the Ten Broken Toes, we see just how precious it can be. Stricken by a supposed curse, Matt has to sort out his burgeoning school life before he runs out of toes to break. It doesn't get any more harrowing than that.

Evil Spy School the Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stuart Gibbs Paperback $13.49 $14.99

Illustrator Anjan Sarkar All the hearty hijinks of Spy School, only now it's evil. The graphic novel adaptations take the wildly popular series from Stuart Gibbs and bring it to a new readership. With mysteries to solve and gobs of hilarity, there's so much to adore.

The Scarlet Shedder (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #12) By Dav Pilkey Hardcover $10.49 $14.99 All the hilarity, and now with a side of stink, Dog Man is fresh off a skunking and red-dy to get back to business, but first order of business: Get un-shunned.

The Last Cuentista By Donna Barba Higuera Paperback $10.99 Sprinkled with Mexican folklore, The Last Cuentista is a mesmerizing science-fiction tale for the ages. Petra Pena's journey through space and time is a stunning reminder of the power of stories and how they shape both our past and future.

While You're Asleep (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emmy Kastner Hardcover $17.09 $18.99

Illustrator Emmy Kastner A sleep book that breaks the mold and shares the whimsy of night, one animal at a time. While at times maintaining a calming, bedtime rhythm, the narrative voice frequently breaks away to bring the night to life in fun and engaging ways.