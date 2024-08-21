Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books September 2024

Although kiddos are up to their noses in back-to-school books, we’re certain they need a fresh set of choices to read before bedtime. From highly anticipated picture books featuring our favorite characters to brand-new tales of adventure, treachery and more, these reads are sure to get kids excited about a new school year of great reading.

Out of My Dreams (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Sharon M. Draper Adding to Sharon Draper's inspiring series celebrating the differently-abled, Out of My Dreams sends Melody to London to make a difference she never knew she could.

Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Rundell Impossible Creatures brings all readers' favorite mythical beasts into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It's an unparalleled adventure through a magical realm where even a couple of kids can save the world and all those they hold dear.

The Most Boring Book Ever By Brandon Sanderson

Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi The dynamic duo you never knew you needed, teaming up to give kids a picture book packed with everyday life, extraordinary adventure, and layers upon layers to love and laugh at.

A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall By Jasmine Warga There's a mystery afoot, and the twists are coming in fast! This is a fun and clever story that's practically impossible to put down.

Simon Sort of Says: Newbery Honor Award Winner By Erin Bow What do you do when the worst thing that's ever happened to you is the only thing people care about? A big-hearted story of friendship and facing our biggest traumas, Simon Sort of Says is a quirky and compassionate read.

The Flicker By H.E. Edgmon A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart.

Black Star By Kwame Alexander One young girl determined to achieve her dreams faces a world determined to hold her down.

Gracie Under the Waves By Linda Sue Park An action-packed and tense story, Grace Under the Waves is a layered and rewarding read with an inspiring friendship at its core.

Westfallen By Ann Brashares , Ben Brashares Three friends face three very different middle school social lives in an alternate history sure to get reader's brains churning.

Kwame Crashes the Underworld By Craig Kofi Farmer Kwame didn't expect to go on a death-defying journey with the grandmother he isn't ready to lose, but that's not even the hardest part. This is a rip-roaring adventure detailing bravery of all types.

The Sherlock Society (B&N Exclusive Edition) By James Ponti There's a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.

The Daggers of Ire By J. C. Cervantes A bruja-filled adventure perfect for the magically-inclined! This story of witches is all about finding one's roots and standing up for what's right.

Monster Movie! By Chuck Wendig Lights, camera, Monster Movie! Former Monthly Pick author Chuck Wendig (Dust & Grim) takes readers on another spook-tastic adventure.

Where's Bearry? By Joe Gatto

Illustrator Luke Flowers Remo has lost his bear, and that is distinctly not okay. Join Remo on this hilariously epic quest to recover Bearry so that he can finally go to bed.

Dinosaurs in Space By Sturgell Do you like dinosaurs? Do you like outer space? Great news! In this hilarious mash-up two of your favorite things come together in a bold reimagining of prehistoric space travel.

Good Night Thoughts By Max Greenfield

Illustrator James Serafino We've all been there — it's time to go to bed and the thoughts go haywire. Here's a picture book targeting anxiety in young minds, finding relief, and hopefully sleep.