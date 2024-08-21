Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books September 2024
Although kiddos are up to their noses in back-to-school books, we’re certain they need a fresh set of choices to read before bedtime. From highly anticipated picture books featuring our favorite characters to brand-new tales of adventure, treachery and more, these reads are sure to get kids excited about a new school year of great reading.
Hardcover
$15.99
$19.99
Wrath of the Triple Goddess (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
By Rick Riordan
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$19.99
Percy and the gang are tagged to babysit Hecate’s fur babies while they quiver in the shadow of college.
Hardcover $18.99
Out of My Dreams (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Adding to Sharon Draper’s inspiring series celebrating the differently-abled, Out of My Dreams sends Melody to London to make a difference she never knew she could.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Impossible Creatures brings all readers’ favorite mythical beasts into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It’s an unparalleled adventure through a magical realm where even a couple of kids can save the world and all those they hold dear.
Hardcover $19.99
The Most Boring Book Ever
By
Brandon Sanderson
Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The dynamic duo you never knew you needed, teaming up to give kids a picture book packed with everyday life, extraordinary adventure, and layers upon layers to love and laugh at.
Hardcover $19.99
A Strange Thing Happened in Cherry Hall
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
There’s a mystery afoot, and the twists are coming in fast! This is a fun and clever story that’s practically impossible to put down.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music
By
Ms. Rachel
Illustrator Monique Dong
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Packing all her personality onto the page, this debut picture book from YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel is equal parts educational and entertaining. Whether you’re a fan of her content already or not, you will be after this book.
Paperback $9.99
Simon Sort of Says: Newbery Honor Award Winner
By Erin Bow
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
What do you do when the worst thing that’s ever happened to you is the only thing people care about? A big-hearted story of friendship and facing our biggest traumas, Simon Sort of Says is a quirky and compassionate read.
Paperback $9.99
The Flicker
By H.E. Edgmon
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart.
Hardcover $17.99
Black Star
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
One young girl determined to achieve her dreams faces a world determined to hold her down.
Hardcover $18.99
Gracie Under the Waves
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
An action-packed and tense story, Grace Under the Waves is a layered and rewarding read with an inspiring friendship at its core.
Hardcover $18.99
Westfallen
By Ann Brashares , Ben Brashares
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Three friends face three very different middle school social lives in an alternate history sure to get reader’s brains churning.
Hardcover $19.99
When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
What was Anne Frank’s life like before the Nazi invasion? Award-winning author Alice Hoffman reimagines the early years of an irrepressible figure in history through this poignant portrait.
Hardcover $17.99
Kwame Crashes the Underworld
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Kwame didn’t expect to go on a death-defying journey with the grandmother he isn’t ready to lose, but that’s not even the hardest part. This is a rip-roaring adventure detailing bravery of all types.
Hardcover $18.99
The Sherlock Society (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By James Ponti
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.
Hardcover $19.99
The Daggers of Ire
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A bruja-filled adventure perfect for the magically-inclined! This story of witches is all about finding one’s roots and standing up for what’s right.
Hardcover $16.99
Monster Movie!
By Chuck Wendig
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
Lights, camera, Monster Movie! Former Monthly Pick author Chuck Wendig (Dust & Grim) takes readers on another spook-tastic adventure.
Hardcover $18.99
Where's Bearry?
By
Joe Gatto
Illustrator Luke Flowers
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Remo has lost his bear, and that is distinctly not okay. Join Remo on this hilariously epic quest to recover Bearry so that he can finally go to bed.
Hardcover $18.99
Dinosaurs in Space
By Sturgell
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Do you like dinosaurs? Do you like outer space? Great news! In this hilarious mash-up two of your favorite things come together in a bold reimagining of prehistoric space travel.
Hardcover $18.99
Good Night Thoughts
By
Max Greenfield
Illustrator James Serafino
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
We’ve all been there — it’s time to go to bed and the thoughts go haywire. Here’s a picture book targeting anxiety in young minds, finding relief, and hopefully sleep.
Hardcover $18.99
Construction Site: Garbage Crew to the Rescue!
By
Sherri Duskey Rinker
Illustrator AG Ford
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
The best construction crew around is here to shape up a town in need! For fans of the crew and newcomers alike, this is a charming tale of teamwork.
