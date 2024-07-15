Our Most Anticipated YA Books August 2024

August means dwindling summer nights and days heading toward the inevitable return to school — but fear not, these new reads will be with you every step of the way. From butterfly-inducing romance to thrillers that’ll make you want to plan a murder mystery night with your friends, August promises to be a month of stellar stories.

The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow. Hardcover $19.99. This is not a traditional love story. Horror and fantasy unite in this unsettling tale of mystery, adventure and deception.

Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. Hardcover $19.99. With dueling timelines, this is a mystery with constant twists, refreshing representation and so much fun. And when you're done, check out Nine Liars if you haven't already.

Sunderworld, Vol. I (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry by Ransom Riggs. Hardcover $21.99. Ransom Riggs is as enjoyable as ever with this fantastical and quirky new world that's an ode to Hollywood, memory and imagination. And remember: Never underestimate the power of nostalgia — or a cursed VHS tape.

Hemlock House: A Liar's Beach Novel by Katie Cotugno. Hardcover $19.99. With suspects aplenty and feelings spreading like wildfire, this romance-tinged mystery will get your heart racing.

The Temptation of Magic by Megan Scott. Hardcover $19.99. The start of an exciting romantasy trilogy that packs an enemies-to-lovers romance and dark academia vibes into a paranormal storyline.

Wisteria (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Adalyn Grace. Hardcover $17.99 $19.99. The sizzling conclusion to the Belladonna series delivers more of what you love about this steamy gothic romance. Blythe continues to battle with her lot in life, striving to be herself in the face of unrelenting odds. Will she discover who she is before the dramatic ending?

Forging Silver into Stars (Limited Special Edition) by Brigid Kemmerer. Paperback $15.99. This first book in a new trilogy from Brigid Kemmerer is a welcome return to the Cursebreaker universe. Readers old and new will find themselves captivated by the action, romance, and political intrigue Kemmerer has intertwined into this wholly engaging new tale.

One House Left by Vincent Ralph. Paperback $12.00. While we gained new fears with 14 Ways to Die and Lock the Doors, we're ready to sleep with the lights on indefinitely after Ralph's latest.

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas. Paperback $12.99. This Mexican-inspired fantasy duology will have readers on the edge of their seats through a series of trials with the highest of stakes. Fame, glory, and survival are all on the line in the first installment of a new series by the beloved author of The Cemetery Boys.

A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity Nguyen. Paperback $12.99. Mouth-watering foods, complicated family mythologies, and blogging! A Bánh Mì for Two is a romance worth savoring and perfect to read on vacation.

The Getaway by Lamar Giles. Paperback $12.99. Sometimes a smile hides more than we think. Giles' terrifying take on the wealthy vs the working class is a dystopian story that chills down to the bone.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc. Paperback $10.99. Rival coffee shops and autumnal flavors galore. Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice is a cup of sugary sweet romance and small-town charm that will make you hit rewind on all your favorite rom-coms.