Our Most Anticipated YA Books February 2024

With award season officially underway for all of your favorite movies and TV shows, why not check out a few of our own latest and greatest books for February? Whether you’ve been looking forward to the latest entry in your favorite fantasy series or you’ve been on the hunt for a brand new series to dive into, this month is sure to exceed your expectations. Not looking to commit to a series this early in the year? Not to worry — we’ve got some stunning stand-alones calling your name.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tender Beasts Tender Beasts By Liselle Sambury In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After her family is torn apart by the death of her mother and her brother’s pending murder charge, Sunny finds that the secrets keep piling up. This is a supernatural suspense that is sure to resonate with fans of Delicious Monsters and Blood Like Fate. After her family is torn apart by the death of her mother and her brother’s pending murder charge, Sunny finds that the secrets keep piling up. This is a supernatural suspense that is sure to resonate with fans of Delicious Monsters and Blood Like Fate.

Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Tempest of Tea (B&N Exclusive Edition) A Tempest of Tea (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Hafsah Faizal In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s a heist story with vampires from Hafsah Faizal, and if that isn’t enough to get you hooked, consider that it’s just the first in a duology that promises all the stakes and tension set on a stage populated by characters you’ll quickly learn to love. It’s a heist story with vampires from Hafsah Faizal, and if that isn’t enough to get you hooked, consider that it’s just the first in a duology that promises all the stakes and tension set on a stage populated by characters you’ll quickly learn to love.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. These Deadly Prophecies (B&N Exclusive Edition) These Deadly Prophecies (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Andrea Tang In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With a unique magic system, a dollop of romantic tension and plenty of clues to uncover, These Deadly Prophecies is a fun and fast-paced whodunnit that will resonate with fans of The Inheritance Games and Nine Liars. It’s clever, witty, funny and so many other wonderful things. With a unique magic system, a dollop of romantic tension and plenty of clues to uncover, These Deadly Prophecies is a fun and fast-paced whodunnit that will resonate with fans of The Inheritance Games and Nine Liars. It’s clever, witty, funny and so many other wonderful things.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Bad Ones: A Novel The Bad Ones: A Novel By Melissa Albert In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A supernatural horror steeped in dark magic, The Bad Ones is riddled with Melissa Albert’s usual supply of sinister. With plenty of secrets, dangerous folklore and a string of disappearances, this is a haunting read that lingers. A supernatural horror steeped in dark magic, The Bad Ones is riddled with Melissa Albert’s usual supply of sinister. With plenty of secrets, dangerous folklore and a string of disappearances, this is a haunting read that lingers.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Infinity Alchemist Infinity Alchemist By Kacen Callender In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Featuring a refreshingly diverse cast of characters, Infinity Alchemist is a dynamic and high-stakes romantasy that will resonate with fans of Gallant and Ace of Spades. Riddled with tension that will make this fully realized world feel all the more palpable, this is a brilliant introduction to a brand-new world. Featuring a refreshingly diverse cast of characters, Infinity Alchemist is a dynamic and high-stakes romantasy that will resonate with fans of Gallant and Ace of Spades. Riddled with tension that will make this fully realized world feel all the more palpable, this is a brilliant introduction to a brand-new world.

Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fate Breaker (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Realm Breaker Series #3) Fate Breaker (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Realm Breaker Series #3) By Victoria Aveyard In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The explosive finale to the bestselling Realm Breaker series sees the dynamic ensemble cast facing down evil one last time. Complex villains and unlikely heroes combine to make this a fantasy series you won’t soon forget. The explosive finale to the bestselling Realm Breaker series sees the dynamic ensemble cast facing down evil one last time. Complex villains and unlikely heroes combine to make this a fantasy series you won’t soon forget.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All This Twisted Glory (This Woven Kingdom Series #3) All This Twisted Glory (This Woven Kingdom Series #3) By Tahereh Mafi In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This Woven Kingdom moves into book three, built on the high-stakes foundation of secrets, heirs and murder. With impeccable world-building and endearing characters, this book is beautiful and devastating. This Woven Kingdom moves into book three, built on the high-stakes foundation of secrets, heirs and murder. With impeccable world-building and endearing characters, this book is beautiful and devastating.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Where the Dark Stands Still (B&N Exclusive Edition) Where the Dark Stands Still (B&N Exclusive Edition) By A. B. Poranek In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Polish folklore reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Where the Dark Stands Still is beautifully written and explores themes of trauma, repression and acceptance. This one will make you feel all the feels, from terror to heartbreak and everything in between. A Polish folklore reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Where the Dark Stands Still is beautifully written and explores themes of trauma, repression and acceptance. This one will make you feel all the feels, from terror to heartbreak and everything in between.