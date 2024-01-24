Our Most Anticipated YA Books February 2024
With award season officially underway for all of your favorite movies and TV shows, why not check out a few of our own latest and greatest books for February? Whether you’ve been looking forward to the latest entry in your favorite fantasy series or you’ve been on the hunt for a brand new series to dive into, this month is sure to exceed your expectations. Not looking to commit to a series this early in the year? Not to worry — we’ve got some stunning stand-alones calling your name.
Tender Beasts
After her family is torn apart by the death of her mother and her brother’s pending murder charge, Sunny finds that the secrets keep piling up. This is a supernatural suspense that is sure to resonate with fans of Delicious Monsters and Blood Like Fate.
A Tempest of Tea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
It’s a heist story with vampires from Hafsah Faizal, and if that isn’t enough to get you hooked, consider that it’s just the first in a duology that promises all the stakes and tension set on a stage populated by characters you’ll quickly learn to love.
These Deadly Prophecies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Andrea Tang
With a unique magic system, a dollop of romantic tension and plenty of clues to uncover, These Deadly Prophecies is a fun and fast-paced whodunnit that will resonate with fans of The Inheritance Games and Nine Liars. It’s clever, witty, funny and so many other wonderful things.
The Bad Ones: A Novel
A supernatural horror steeped in dark magic, The Bad Ones is riddled with Melissa Albert’s usual supply of sinister. With plenty of secrets, dangerous folklore and a string of disappearances, this is a haunting read that lingers.
Infinity Alchemist
Featuring a refreshingly diverse cast of characters, Infinity Alchemist is a dynamic and high-stakes romantasy that will resonate with fans of Gallant and Ace of Spades. Riddled with tension that will make this fully realized world feel all the more palpable, this is a brilliant introduction to a brand-new world.
Fate Breaker (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Realm Breaker Series #3)
The explosive finale to the bestselling Realm Breaker series sees the dynamic ensemble cast facing down evil one last time. Complex villains and unlikely heroes combine to make this a fantasy series you won’t soon forget.
All This Twisted Glory (This Woven Kingdom Series #3)
By Tahereh Mafi
This Woven Kingdom moves into book three, built on the high-stakes foundation of secrets, heirs and murder. With impeccable world-building and endearing characters, this book is beautiful and devastating.
Where the Dark Stands Still (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Polish folklore reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Where the Dark Stands Still is beautifully written and explores themes of trauma, repression and acceptance. This one will make you feel all the feels, from terror to heartbreak and everything in between.
Compass and Blade
The first in an exciting trilogy, Compass and Blade delivers mysterious siren magic, a swoony love triangle, and plenty of danger, secrets and betrayal. With a vibrant setting that comes to life on the page, this is an addictive read and a welcome addition to the romantasy stage.
