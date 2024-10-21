An Homage to My Journey: A Guest Post by Owen Han

If you’ve ever come across a mouth-watering sandwich on your #ForYou page, it was most likely an Owen Han original. From a Hawaiian breakfast sandwich to a Peking duck wrap to lemon-herb salmon burgers, you’ll be able to impress your guests at any (and all) mealtimes. Read on for Owen’s exclusive essay on his journey as a food content creator and author.

I could have never imagined authoring a cookbook, let alone having a career in food media, which would have resulted in millions of followers on social media.

I was born in Milan, Italy, and raised in a tiny village in Tuscany where my grandmother (or nonna, as we call her) still lives today. Some of my earliest childhood memories involve watching my nonna cook in her kitchen. I credit these memories as the jumping off point for my passion for cooking. Inspired by my nonna, I would practice creating my own recipes throughout my childhood into early adulthood. I became intensely passionate about recipe development and sharing my creations with friends and family. Though after graduating from college, I decided a stable job and salary had to take priority over my childhood dreams of becoming a more handsome Asian version of Wolfgang Puck. That was until 2021 when, in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic, while stuck at home between jobs, my roommate (and fellow content creator), H Woo Lee, recommended I post my lunch and dinner recipes on TikTok. I followed his lead,and then one day watched as one of my videos suddenly went viral. The viral video/recipe wasn’t some overly complex Michelin star-type recipe. It was a fairly simple chicken sandwich. From there, I adopted a sort of ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality and posted solely sandwich recipes, which continued to go wildly viral, accumulating billions of views across the web over the years. My cookbook, Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich, is truly an homage to my journey as a food content creator thus far.

There is no single thing that connects and brings people together quite like food. The more widespread and beloved a cuisine, the better. And in my opinion, there’s nothing more cherished and beloved than a good sandwich. The subtitle of my cookbook, Stacked, is “The Art of the Perfect Sandwich”. The reality that perfect sandwich might be varies depending on who you ask. But at the end of the day, you don’t even need to get into the nitty gritty details of your favorite to connect with someone by exclaiming your love of sandwiches. They’re universally loved regardless of specific taste,and I’d like to think of my cookbook as a roadmap,helping readers find that perfection for themselves—whether it be a breakfast, poultry, seafood, beef, veal, lamb, pork, cold cut, vegetarian or dessert sandwich.

Writing Stacked has truly been the honor of a lifetime. It took many years of painstaking recipe development and writing to bring to life recipes that home cooks and chefs of all varieties of background and ability could tackle. I cannot wait for you to try them for yourself.

Photo Credit Brendan North