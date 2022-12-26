Page to Screen Adaptations Coming in 2023
We are firm believers that books are better than movies, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we don’t get excited for movie adaptations of some of our favorites. We definitely recommend that you read it before you see it, so as we look forward to all the exciting book news that 2023 is bringing, we’re also excited for the book-to-movie adaptations that are coming.
Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)
Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)
Our 2022 Book of the Year has been a huge success story as all types of readers have picked up the story of Elizabeth Zott and her adventures in breaking the status quo. We’re even more thrilled that our favorite book of the year got picked up as an Apple TV+ series. Starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, we cannot wait to see this story brought to life!
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & the Six is so vivid and compelling that it was simply made for the screen. Lucky for us, it’s being made into a TV series on Prime Video. Following a fictional band loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, any music lover will adore this novel of a band revved up on sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll. Starring Riley Keough (granddaughter of Elvis Presley), Sam Claflin (what book to screen adaptations hasn’t he been in?), and so many others, look for the series to drop in March.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Road to Neverwinter
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: The Road to Neverwinter
If you haven’t seen the trailer for the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, pause, click here, and then continue reading. Starring beloved actors like Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant, this star-studded cast is certain to captivate viewers. But we’re even more excited about this prequel book that’s releasing about a month ahead of the film, perfect to prime viewers for what they’re about to see (plus it has Chris Pine’s face on the cover, so the design choice is on point).
Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition)
Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition)
Dune: Part Two has recently finished filming, and we can’t wait. Scheduled to release November 3, 2023, there’s plenty of time for you to fly through the book to prepare for the movie, and whether you’re an avid fan or are discovering the series for the first time, our exclusive of the deluxe edition is a must-have. With a redesigned world map of Dune, an updated introduction by Brian Herbert, and an exclusive cover, endpapers, and stained edges, this book is as fantastic of a read as it is pretty on your shelves.
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising
March is already (clearly) going to be a great month, but it’s going to be made even better by the second season of Shadow and Bone coming to Netflix. While the second season is based on the second novel in the series, Storm and Seige, we highly recommend picking up the box set to binge-read the entire series in one sitting. With some characters from the other Grishaverse duology, Six of Crows, we also recommend you snag that box set while you’re at it to get a full picture of this magnificent series.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Hunger Games Series Prequel)
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Hunger Games Series Prequel)
Expected in November, this Hunger Games prequel sets the scene for the beloved trilogy, diving into President Snow’s teenage years. Starting the morning of the reaping that kicks of the tenth annual Hunger Games, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory to try to help his family who have fallen on hard times. But he’s assigned to mentor the female tribute of District 12, and their fates become deeply intertwined.
Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition
Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition
Red, White, and Royal Blue took the world by storm, and its film adaptation is poised to do the very same. Starring actors like Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Uma Thurman, we are certain this movie is in great hands, and we can’t wait to watch it on Prime Video. With the special collector’s edition out that features illustrated endpapers and an all new Henry-POV chapter, it’s a great time to pick up this story of an unlikely romance between America’s First Son and the Prince of Wales.
Heartstopper, Volume 1
Heartstopper, Volume 1
The adaptation of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper took the world by storm this past year, and we already know that season 2 will do the same. If you haven’t already entered the world of Heartstopper, now’s the time with four graphic novels and companion novels out. Filming for season two started in September, and we can’t wait to see the next part of Nick and Charlie’s love story coming to our Netflix screens!
Uglies (Uglies Series #1)
Uglies (Uglies Series #1)
Paperback
Netflix has been snatching up a lot of book adaptations, one of which being The Uglies by Scott Westerfeld. The book was published in 2005 and kicked off the dystopian trend that took the world by storm with series like The Hunger Games, Divergent, and The Maze Runner. Starring Joey King (popularly known for The Kissing Booth movies), this movie will be set in a world where kids, must have an operation at age 16 that conforms everyone to the ideal beauty standard. Full of rebellion, friendship, and choices that change the lives of the main characters, it’s time to read or reread this brilliant series!
The Crossover (Newbery Medal Winner)
The Crossover (Newbery Medal Winner)
Kwame Alexander , Dawud Anyabwile
Paperback
Poetry and basketball collide in this powerful middle-grade novel in verse about 13-year-old twin brothers Josh and Jordan. Rich with imagery, emotion and heart, The Crossover packs a serious punch that will appeal to readers of all ages and reading levels. Even better, this book has been adapted by Disney+ with LeBron James as one of the executive producers!
The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Boxed Set): The Summer I Turned Pretty; It's Not Summer Without You; We'll Always Have Summer
The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Boxed Set): The Summer I Turned Pretty; It's Not Summer Without You; We'll Always Have Summer
Season one immediately became a fan favorite, so we’re highly anticipating season two. Jenny Han’s books have proven that they’re adaptation material by becoming beloved films (like the Netflix movie trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) or hit tv series like The Summer I Turned Pretty. The entire trilogy is a must-read, but we definitely recommend picking up the second book in the series, It’s Not Summer Without You to prepare for season two!
Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4)
Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4)
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton quickly became Netflix favorites, and season 3 is poised to do the same. To get ready, you have to pick up book four of the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton to immerse yourself in the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. And prepare yourselves. We’re certain season 3 will bring us ALL the swoons!
The Cabin at the End of the World
The Cabin at the End of the World
The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay is getting its own chill inducing adaptation with a brilliant cast including Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint. This tense twist to the home invasion novel will keep readers and viewers alike on the edge of their seats, and we simply cannot wait to see this story brought to life. Set to release in February under the name of Knock at the Cabin, pick up the novel today to prepare!
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
A heartbreaking and critically acclaimed work of narrative nonfiction. David Grann’s writing reads like a novel. However, make no mistake — the history here is very real and Grann sets the bar high in bringing these events to light. True crime has been taking the screens by storm, and Killers of the Flower Moon is another addition to that. Set to release in May at the Cannes Film Festival, read the book and prepare yourself to watch Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone (among so many others) bring this moment in history to life.
Three Women
Three Women
Coming soon to Showtime and starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, and Blair Underwood, this book to series adaptation is one we anxiously await. Following three seemingly ordinary women, Lisa Taddeo’s reporting explores their desires, their relationships, and their lives in an intimate and affecting portrayal that reads like a novel and will keep readers riveted page after page. We’re excited to see how this talented cast will bring this book to life.
