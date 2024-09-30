Love at First Fright: Spooky Season Romance

Whether they’re vampires, demons, aliens or witches, our heroes and heroines in paranormal romance novels give us something to root for — and sigh over. From thrilling romantasy to tender tales of love and loss, paranormal romance has a little something for every kind of reader. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ghoulish stories to enjoy this spooky season.

Casket Case: A Novel by Lauren Evans
Death needs an assistant — but does it have to be Nora's new boyfriend? Sweet, tender and surprising, this is perfect for fans of The Dead Romantics.

If I Stopped Haunting You by Colby Wilkens
Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced-proximity trope) and a ghost story: We're in love.

Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper
Molly Harper (Witches Get Stuff Done) is back with the next swoony (and spooky!) love story in Starfall Point. Can this small-town witch rid herself of her family's curse and reconnect with her high school sweetheart without everything falling apart?

Hex and Hexability by Kate Johnson
Regency romance with a touch of magic? We're in! This is a bewitching tale of a woman embracing her legacy — and exploring London's wild side with a dashing duke.

Hot Hex Boyfriend by Carly Bloom
Southern charm meets the paranormal in this heartfelt romance featuring a family of witches coming to terms with their powers. This forced-proximity tale is cozier than your favorite cup of tea.

Fang Fiction: A Novel by Kate Stayman-London
Prepare to meet your new obsession. Fang Fiction follows Tess, a student at Columbia who gets thrown into her favorite novel — a world of vampires and magic. Sharp, campy and bookish, this is a bloody good time.