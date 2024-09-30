B&N Reads, Paranormal Romance, Romance, Roundups, We Recommend

Love at First Fright: Spooky Season Romance 

By Isabelle McConville / September 30, 2024 at 1:50 am

Whether they’re vampires, demons, aliens or witches, our heroes and heroines in paranormal romance novels give us something to root for — and sigh over. From thrilling romantasy to tender tales of love and loss, paranormal romance has a little something for every kind of reader. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ghoulish stories to enjoy this spooky season. 

My Vampire Plus-One

By Jenna Levine

Featuring the classic combination of vampires and rom-com, this is the perfect follow-up to Jenna Levine’s previous title, My Roommate Is a Vampire.

Casket Case: A Novel

By Lauren Evans

Death needs an assistant — but does it have to be Nora’s new boyfriend? Sweet, tender and surprising, this is perfect for fans of The Dead Romantics.

If I Stopped Haunting You

By Colby Wilkens

Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced-proximity trope) and a ghost story: We’re in love.

Big Witch Energy

By Molly Harper

Molly Harper (Witches Get Stuff Done) is back with the next swoony (and spooky!) love story in Starfall Point. Can this small-town witch rid herself of her family’s curse and reconnect with her high school sweetheart without everything falling apart?

Hex and Hexability

By Kate Johnson

Regency romance with a touch of magic? We’re in! This is a bewitching tale of a woman embracing her legacy — and exploring London’s wild side with a dashing duke. 

Hot Hex Boyfriend

By Carly Bloom

Southern charm meets the paranormal in this heartfelt romance featuring a family of witches coming to terms with their powers. This forced-proximity tale is cozier than your favorite cup of tea.

Fang Fiction: A Novel

By Kate Stayman-London

Prepare to meet your new obsession. Fang Fiction follows Tess, a student at Columbia who gets thrown into her favorite novel — a world of vampires and magic. Sharp, campy and bookish, this is a bloody good time. 

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

By Sangu Mandanna

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is a welcome addition to the witchy landscape, providing an uplifting, fun and romantic millennial story that is packed with charm and magic. With a diverse cast and deep relationships, it’s an endearing and cozy read sure to warm your heart.

