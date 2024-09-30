Love at First Fright: Spooky Season Romance
Whether they’re vampires, demons, aliens or witches, our heroes and heroines in paranormal romance novels give us something to root for — and sigh over. From thrilling romantasy to tender tales of love and loss, paranormal romance has a little something for every kind of reader. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ghoulish stories to enjoy this spooky season.
My Vampire Plus-One
My Vampire Plus-One
By Jenna Levine
Featuring the classic combination of vampires and rom-com, this is the perfect follow-up to Jenna Levine’s previous title, My Roommate Is a Vampire.
Casket Case: A Novel
Casket Case: A Novel
By Lauren Evans
Death needs an assistant — but does it have to be Nora’s new boyfriend? Sweet, tender and surprising, this is perfect for fans of The Dead Romantics.
If I Stopped Haunting You
If I Stopped Haunting You
Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced-proximity trope) and a ghost story: We’re in love.
Big Witch Energy
Big Witch Energy
By Molly Harper
Molly Harper (Witches Get Stuff Done) is back with the next swoony (and spooky!) love story in Starfall Point. Can this small-town witch rid herself of her family’s curse and reconnect with her high school sweetheart without everything falling apart?
Hex and Hexability
Hex and Hexability
By Kate Johnson
Regency romance with a touch of magic? We’re in! This is a bewitching tale of a woman embracing her legacy — and exploring London’s wild side with a dashing duke.
Hot Hex Boyfriend
Hot Hex Boyfriend
By Carly Bloom
Southern charm meets the paranormal in this heartfelt romance featuring a family of witches coming to terms with their powers. This forced-proximity tale is cozier than your favorite cup of tea.
Fang Fiction: A Novel
Fang Fiction: A Novel
Prepare to meet your new obsession. Fang Fiction follows Tess, a student at Columbia who gets thrown into her favorite novel — a world of vampires and magic. Sharp, campy and bookish, this is a bloody good time.
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is a welcome addition to the witchy landscape, providing an uplifting, fun and romantic millennial story that is packed with charm and magic. With a diverse cast and deep relationships, it’s an endearing and cozy read sure to warm your heart.
