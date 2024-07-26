Where to Start Reading Jodi Picoult

By Jodi Picoult , Jennifer Finney Boylan

“As it turned out, I was not a zealot . . . ​only a martyr.

When I gave birth, and the doctor announced the baby’s sex, I did not believe it at first. I had done such a stellar job of convincing myself of what I wanted that I completely forgot what I needed. But when I held Asher, slippery as a minnow, I was relieved.

Better to have a boy, who would never be someone’s victim.”