Where to Start Reading Jodi Picoult
From memorizing passages of Gone with the Wind at age 13 to working as a co-librettist for musicals and writing numerous bestselling novels, Jodi Picoult is an author any fiction lover should want to have on their nightstand. Picoult’s novels tug at our heartstrings with complex family dynamics and pierce our minds with challenging moral conundrums. We’re so excited to read her latest novel, By Any Other Name, coming out this August. While we wait, we’ve been poring over her past novels and gathered a few of our favorite excerpts to keep us company.
Mad Honey
Mad Honey
By Jodi Picoult , Jennifer Finney Boylan
“As it turned out, I was not a zealot . . . only a martyr.
When I gave birth, and the doctor announced the baby’s sex, I did not believe it at first. I had done such a stellar job of convincing myself of what I wanted that I completely forgot what I needed. But when I held Asher, slippery as a minnow, I was relieved.
Better to have a boy, who would never be someone’s victim.”
My Sister's Keeper
My Sister's Keeper
By Jodi Picoult
“The truth is, I was never really a kid. To be honest, neither were Kate and Jesse. I guess maybe my brother had his moment in the sun for the four years he was alive before Kate got diagnosed, but ever since then, we’ve been too busy looking over our shoulders to run headlong into growing up. You know how most little kids think they’re like cartoon characters – if an anvil drops on their heads they can peel themselves off the sidewalk and keep going? Well, I never once believed that. How could I, when we practically set a place for Death at the dinner table?”
A Spark of Light: A Novel
A Spark of Light: A Novel
By Jodi Picoult
“Today, Wren McElroy thought, was not a good day to die. She knew that other fifteen-year-old girls romanticized the idea of dying for love, but Wren had read Romeo and Juliet last year in eighth-grade English and didn’t see the magic in waking up in a crypt beside your boyfriend, and then plunging his dagger into your own ribs. And Twilight—forget it. She had listened to teachers paint the stories of heroes whose tragic deaths somehow enlarged their lives rather than shrinking them.”
Small Great Things
Small Great Things
By Jodi Picoult
“When I tell people this story, they assume the miracle I am referring to during that long-ago blizzard was the birth of a baby. True, that was astonishing. But that day I witnessed a greater wonder. As Christina held my hand and Ms. Mina held Mama’s, there was a moment— one heartbeat, one breath—where all the differences in schooling and money and skin color evaporated like mirages in a desert. Where everyone was equal, and it was just one woman, helping another.”
Nineteen Minutes
Nineteen Minutes
By Jodi Picoult
“In nineteen minutes, you can order a pizza and get it delivered. You can read a story to a child or have your oil changed. You can walk a mile. You can sew a hem.
In nineteen minutes, you can stop the world, or you can just jump off it.
In nineteen minutes, you can get revenge.”
