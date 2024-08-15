Where to Start Reading V.E. Schwab

From stories of superheroes and villains to magical realms not unlike our own to sweeping historical fantasy, V.E. Schwab has written endless worlds for us to dive into. We’re huge fans of Victoria — check out her exclusive guest posts on B&N Reads and her Poured Over episode — and we believe she has a book for any kind of reader. While we anxiously await her next novel, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tales to get swept away in.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
By V. E. Schwab

With her signature wit and wicked imagination, V. E. Schwab is one author we just can't get enough of. Prepare to be mesmerized by Addie — our unflappable heroine, cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets after agreeing to a Faustian bargain, and left to answer the question: "What is a person, if not the marks they leave behind?"

The Fragile Threads of Power
By V. E. Schwab

Schwab's long-awaited return to the Shades of Magic series weaves a gripping tale of old heroes and new enemies. A welcome return to a dazzling world of thieves, travelers, magical battles, and epic adventures.

Vicious
By V. E. Schwab

A pair of roommates turned mortal enemies drive the start of Schwab's brand-new universe where our heroes aren't always what they seem. Fast-paced, brutal and intriguing, Vicious will have you questioning your own morals…

Gallant
By V. E. Schwab

Darkly eerie and utterly evocative, Gallant is a gothic tale of a place where shadows meet light and death meets life. When Olivia Prior is summoned to her family's home after a lifetime spent in an orphanage, she's determined to understand what drove her mother, and countless other family members, to the edge. This chilling novel is best read with the lights on (or off, if you dare).