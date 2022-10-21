Build Your Midnights #TBR with These Taylor Swift Song to Book Pairings

Jenny Han

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99 $11.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Okay, I need you to take a minute and close your eyes. Whether you’ve read the books or watched the series (but if you’ve only done the latter, we BEG you to pick up the books), “Snow on the Beach” simply feels like the masterpiece that is The Summer I Turned Pretty. But if you don’t want to go off vibes alone, just take the romance that’s captured within these pages, one that is wild and beautiful and so full of life. Plus, even though it’s during the summer, it takes place on a beach. So put the song on repeat and read the books because it’s the perfect pair!