The Best Kids’ Books of April 2025

With spring break fast approaching, we know those kiddos need brand-new books on their shelves. We’ve got you covered. In between playground afternoons and park playdates, make time for these can’t-be-missed new releases. From beloved graphic novel series to epic fantasy, stunning picture books to hilarious read-alouds, these are the best kids’ books of April.

Olivetti by Allie Millington. A heartwarming adventure chock-full of mystery, history and an unlikely character — a typewriter. This unexpected tale is right in line with stories like Hotel Balzaar and The Eyes and the Impossible.

Rebellion 1776 by Laurie Halse Anderson. Laurie Halse Anderson has given us so many unforgettable historical stories for young readers, and she's back with another. Rebellion 1776 takes readers to the Revolutionary War and introduces us to Elspeth, a young girl in harsh times rising to the occasion in the name of survival.

The Green Kingdom by Cornelia Funke, Tammi Hartung

Illustrator Melissa Castrillon. Fans of Greenwild, listen up! The Green Kingdom is a charming story about one girl's summer turning into an unforgettable botanical adventure. Learn how to find magic all around, no matter where you are.

Huda F Wants to Know?: A Graphic Novel by Huda Fahmy. After the Fahmys' topsy turvy family trip to Disney World, we're thrilled to join Huda on her next adventure — navigating scholarships, family and life in her third year of high school.

Don't Trust Fish by Neil Sharpson

Illustrator Dan Santat. At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It's also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.

Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear by Marissa Valdez

Illustrator Marissa Valdez. You've never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.

Dreamslinger by Graci Kim. An epic universe where our favorite mythical creatures roam the skies. Join Aria on this whirlwind adventure to survive deadly magical trials and find her place in the world, once and for all.