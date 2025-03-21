B&N Reads, Children's Books, We Recommend

The Best Kids’ Books of April 2025

By Isabelle McConville / March 21, 2025 at 1:57 am

With spring break fast approaching, we know those kiddos need brand-new books on their shelves. We’ve got you covered. In between playground afternoons and park playdates, make time for these can’t-be-missed new releases. From beloved graphic novel series to epic fantasy, stunning picture books to hilarious read-alouds, these are the best kids’ books of April.

The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $12.99 $14.99

The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Raina Telgemeier , Scott McCloud

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99 $14.99

Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, community and their love of the arts in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee.

Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, community and their love of the arts in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee.

Olivetti

Paperback $8.99

Olivetti

Olivetti

By Allie Millington

In Stock Online

Paperback $8.99

A heartwarming adventure chock-full of mystery, history and an unlikely character — a typewriter. This unexpected tale is right in line with stories like Hotel Balzaar and The Eyes and the Impossible.

A heartwarming adventure chock-full of mystery, history and an unlikely character — a typewriter. This unexpected tale is right in line with stories like Hotel Balzaar and The Eyes and the Impossible.

Odder: An Otter's Story (Picture Book)

Hardcover $18.99

Odder: An Otter's Story (Picture Book)

Odder: An Otter's Story (Picture Book)

By Katherine Applegate
Illustrator Charles Santoso

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Is there anything cuter than an otter? Answer: Yes, two otters. Woven with truth and full of adorable illustrations, there are layers of joy in this book.

Is there anything cuter than an otter? Answer: Yes, two otters. Woven with truth and full of adorable illustrations, there are layers of joy in this book.

Rebellion 1776

Hardcover $18.99

Rebellion 1776

Rebellion 1776

By Laurie Halse Anderson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Laurie Halse Anderson has given us so many unforgettable historical stories for young readers, and she’s back with another. Rebellion 1776 takes readers to the Revolutionary War and introduces us to Elspeth, a young girl in harsh times rising to the occasion in the name of survival.

Laurie Halse Anderson has given us so many unforgettable historical stories for young readers, and she’s back with another. Rebellion 1776 takes readers to the Revolutionary War and introduces us to Elspeth, a young girl in harsh times rising to the occasion in the name of survival.

Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once

Hardcover $18.99

Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once

Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once

By Maren Morris , Karina Argow
Illustrator Kelly Anne Dalton

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Beatrix’s day is not off to the best start, but through a little creative problem-solving and wholesome support, she’s able to make it a great day after all.

Beatrix’s day is not off to the best start, but through a little creative problem-solving and wholesome support, she’s able to make it a great day after all.

The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)

Paperback $12.99 $14.99

The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)

The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)

By Dave Eggers
Illustrator Shawn Harris

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99 $14.99

 The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers.

 The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers.

The Green Kingdom

Hardcover $16.99

The Green Kingdom

The Green Kingdom

By Cornelia Funke , Tammi Hartung
Illustrator Melissa Castrillon

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.99

Fans of Greenwild, listen up! The Green Kingdom is a charming story about one girl’s summer turning into an unforgettable botanical adventure. Learn how to find magic all around, no matter where you are.

Fans of Greenwild, listen up! The Green Kingdom is a charming story about one girl’s summer turning into an unforgettable botanical adventure. Learn how to find magic all around, no matter where you are.

Huda F Wants to Know?: A Graphic Novel

Paperback $17.99

Huda F Wants to Know?: A Graphic Novel

Huda F Wants to Know?: A Graphic Novel

By Huda Fahmy

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

After the Fahmys’ topsy turvy family trip to Disney World, we’re thrilled to join Huda on her next adventure — navigating scholarships, family and life in her third year of high school.

After the Fahmys’ topsy turvy family trip to Disney World, we’re thrilled to join Huda on her next adventure — navigating scholarships, family and life in her third year of high school.

Don't Trust Fish

Hardcover $18.99

Don't Trust Fish

Don't Trust Fish

By Neil Sharpson
Illustrator Dan Santat

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.

At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.

Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear

Hardcover $18.99

Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear

Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear

By Marissa Valdez
Illustrator Marissa Valdez

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.

You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.

Dreamslinger

Hardcover $17.99

Dreamslinger

Dreamslinger

By Graci Kim

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.99

An epic universe where our favorite mythical creatures roam the skies. Join Aria on this whirlwind adventure to survive deadly magical trials and find her place in the world, once and for all.

An epic universe where our favorite mythical creatures roam the skies. Join Aria on this whirlwind adventure to survive deadly magical trials and find her place in the world, once and for all.

Outsider Kids: A Parachute Kids Graphic Novel (Parachute Kids #2)

Paperback $14.99

Outsider Kids: A Parachute Kids Graphic Novel (Parachute Kids #2)

Outsider Kids: A Parachute Kids Graphic Novel (Parachute Kids #2)

By Betty C. Tang
Illustrator Betty C. Tang

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.99

Perfect for fans of Dan Santat and Raina Telgemeier, Outsider Kids follows a sibling trio through the trials of middle school, relentless immigration authorities and one obnoxious cousin who comes to town.

Perfect for fans of Dan Santat and Raina Telgemeier, Outsider Kids follows a sibling trio through the trials of middle school, relentless immigration authorities and one obnoxious cousin who comes to town.