The Best Kids’ Books of April 2025
With spring break fast approaching, we know those kiddos need brand-new books on their shelves. We’ve got you covered. In between playground afternoons and park playdates, make time for these can’t-be-missed new releases. From beloved graphic novel series to epic fantasy, stunning picture books to hilarious read-alouds, these are the best kids’ books of April.
Paperback
$12.99
$14.99
The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Raina Telgemeier , Scott McCloud
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$14.99
Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, community and their love of the arts in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee.
Paperback $8.99
Olivetti
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
A heartwarming adventure chock-full of mystery, history and an unlikely character — a typewriter. This unexpected tale is right in line with stories like Hotel Balzaar and The Eyes and the Impossible.
Hardcover $18.99
Odder: An Otter's Story (Picture Book)
By
Katherine Applegate
Illustrator Charles Santoso
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Is there anything cuter than an otter? Answer: Yes, two otters. Woven with truth and full of adorable illustrations, there are layers of joy in this book.
Hardcover $18.99
Rebellion 1776
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Laurie Halse Anderson has given us so many unforgettable historical stories for young readers, and she’s back with another. Rebellion 1776 takes readers to the Revolutionary War and introduces us to Elspeth, a young girl in harsh times rising to the occasion in the name of survival.
Hardcover $18.99
Beatrix Butterfly Wings It for Once
By
Maren Morris
,
Karina Argow
Illustrator Kelly Anne Dalton
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Beatrix’s day is not off to the best start, but through a little creative problem-solving and wholesome support, she’s able to make it a great day after all.
Paperback
$12.99
$14.99
The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)
By
Dave Eggers
Illustrator Shawn Harris
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$14.99
The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers.
Hardcover $16.99
The Green Kingdom
By
Cornelia Funke
,
Tammi Hartung
Illustrator Melissa Castrillon
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
Fans of Greenwild, listen up! The Green Kingdom is a charming story about one girl’s summer turning into an unforgettable botanical adventure. Learn how to find magic all around, no matter where you are.
Paperback $17.99
Huda F Wants to Know?: A Graphic Novel
By Huda Fahmy
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
After the Fahmys’ topsy turvy family trip to Disney World, we’re thrilled to join Huda on her next adventure — navigating scholarships, family and life in her third year of high school.
Hardcover $18.99
Don't Trust Fish
By
Neil Sharpson
Illustrator Dan Santat
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
At long last, the treachery of fish has been immortalized on the page with this hilarious manifesto. It’s also quite educational, and not just regarding the treachery of fish, but about their other qualities too.
Hardcover $18.99
Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear
By
Marissa Valdez
Illustrator Marissa Valdez
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.
Hardcover $17.99
Dreamslinger
By Graci Kim
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
An epic universe where our favorite mythical creatures roam the skies. Join Aria on this whirlwind adventure to survive deadly magical trials and find her place in the world, once and for all.
Paperback $14.99
Outsider Kids: A Parachute Kids Graphic Novel (Parachute Kids #2)
By
Betty C. Tang
Illustrator Betty C. Tang
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
Perfect for fans of Dan Santat and Raina Telgemeier, Outsider Kids follows a sibling trio through the trials of middle school, relentless immigration authorities and one obnoxious cousin who comes to town.
