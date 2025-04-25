The Best Kids’ Books of May 2025

The days are getting longer and the air is getting warmer, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to get a jump on summer reading. With brand-new graphic novels from Kayla Miller and Terri Libenson, the latest installments of series following our favorite wild robot and demigod trio, picture books fit for the whole family and so much more, these are the best kids’ books of May.

Hardcover $17.99 Growing Home (B&N Exclusive Edition) Growing Home (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Beth Ferry In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes. The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes.

Hardcover $18.99 Papa Doesn't Do Anything! (B&N Exclusive Edition) Papa Doesn't Do Anything! (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jimmy Fallon In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This adorable and joyful celebration of dads — even if they do nothing — is the perfect story for fathers to share with their children. This adorable and joyful celebration of dads — even if they do nothing — is the perfect story for fathers to share with their children.

Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 J vs. K J vs. K By Kwame Alexander , Jerry Craft

Illustrator Jerry Craft In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The respective creators of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other. The respective creators of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other.

Hardcover $17.99 All Ears (B&N Exclusive Edition) All Ears (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stuart Gibbs In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The FunJungle animal hijinks continue, and bigger than ever. With a lone elephant at the core of a mystery, it’s up to Teddy to save the day. The FunJungle animal hijinks continue, and bigger than ever. With a lone elephant at the core of a mystery, it’s up to Teddy to save the day.

Paperback $9.99 The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller.

Paperback $15.99 Stuck Stuck By Kayla Miller

Illustrator Kayla Miller In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Exploring the tension and drama of middle school friend groups, this summer camp story resonates the same way Raina Telgemeier continues to resonate. Exploring the tension and drama of middle school friend groups, this summer camp story resonates the same way Raina Telgemeier continues to resonate.

Hardcover $19.99 The One and Only Ruby (B&N Exclusive Edition) The One and Only Ruby (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Applegate Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Baby elephant Ruby finally gets to share her story in this sweet novel in verse featuring all of the animals readers know and love from The One and Only Ivan and The One and Only Bob. This timeless tale is sure to be cherished by readers of all ages. Baby elephant Ruby finally gets to share her story in this sweet novel in verse featuring all of the animals readers know and love from The One and Only Ivan and The One and Only Bob. This timeless tale is sure to be cherished by readers of all ages.

Hardcover $17.99 The Wild Robot Protects (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Wild Robot Series #3) The Wild Robot Protects (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Wild Robot Series #3) By Peter Brown Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The third book in the beloved Wild Robot series is filled with just as much heart as the first two as Roz sets out to protect the island and all of its inhabitants from a poison tide threatening to destroy their home. The third book in the beloved Wild Robot series is filled with just as much heart as the first two as Roz sets out to protect the island and all of its inhabitants from a poison tide threatening to destroy their home.

Paperback $9.99 I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ross Montgomery In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.

Hardcover $18.99 Wish in a Tree Wish in a Tree By Lynda Mullaly Hunt

Illustrator Nancy Carpenter In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For any young mind who thinks outside of the norm, Wish in a Tree is a one-stop shop for validation, individuality and joy. For any young mind who thinks outside of the norm, Wish in a Tree is a one-stop shop for validation, individuality and joy.