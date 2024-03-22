B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Everyone Is Talking About, Must Reads

The Reviews Are In! March 2024 Edition

By Isabelle McConville / March 22, 2024 at 1:39 am

After another great month of reading (and podcast episodes), we’ve got a stack of stand-out novels from authors you won’t want to miss. From a fresh take on an American classic to a deliciously propulsive page-turner, a comprehensive look into an iconic artist and a unique take on a memoir, these are the best reviewed books of March.

James: A Novel

James: A Novel

By Percival Everett

Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

Miwa sat down with Percival to talk all things James on our Poured Over podcast, out now.

Piglet: A Novel

Piglet: A Novel

By Lottie Hazell

We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.

Meet Lottie on our Poured Over podcast.

Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring

Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring

By Brad Gooch

Keith Haring believed in art for everyone. As a pioneer of the pop art movement and a cultural icon synonymous with the evolution of New York City in the 80s and 90s, Haring was a figurehead of what accessible art for the public could be.

Brad joined us on our Poured Over podcast to talk all things Radiant.

Green Frog: Stories

Green Frog: Stories

By Gina Chung

Featuring the Pushcart Prize-Winning story, “Mantis,” Green Frog is an impactful short story collection building on a strong fairytale tradition. These dark, thought-provoking modern tales challenge what it means to be a woman, an immigrant and a person.

Great Expectations: A Novel

Great Expectations: A Novel

By Vinson Cunningham

We watched our young narrator muddle his way through an entirely new — and utterly unfamiliar — world of power and money in this clear-eyed, charming coming-of-age-story we didn’t want to end. (Oh, and that title? We’re still laughing along with Cunningham.)

The Morningside: A Novel

The Morningside: A Novel

By Téa Obreht

Emily St. John Mandel + Tom Hiddleston… wait — what? This is a story of mothers and daughters and finding home, set in an unforgettable building and a near-future world, from the bestselling author of Tiger’s Wife. Perfect for fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility and Tom Hiddleston’s movie, High-Rise.

Meet Téa on Poured Over.

Rainbow Black: A Novel

Rainbow Black: A Novel

By Maggie Thrash

Wrestling with important themes of sexuality, transphobia, and identity, Maggie Thrash delivers an enthralling literary accomplishment that is deftly relevant and darkly humorous. Perfect for fans of Boy Parts and The Incendiaries.

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir

By Tessa Hulls

The age of profound literary graphic narratives is upon us, and Tessa Hulls joins the ranks with Feeding Ghosts, a richly woven and visually stunning graphic memoir about three generations of Chinese women. Exploring themes of grief, trauma and familial love, this is a resounding narrative success.

Memory Piece: A Novel

Memory Piece: A Novel

By Lisa Ko

An unforgettable story of art, friendship and coming-of-age that cuts across decades from the 1980s to the 2040s, from the author of The Leavers, a National Book Award finalist.

