Books in Emily’s Bag: What to Read After Watching Emily in Paris Season 4
After traveling back to Emily’s life of glitz, glam and love in the city of lights, we know you must be wondering what to do now. Part 2 of season 4 (why, oh, why do we have to wait?!) will be out in September, but what to read until then? We’ve got just the thing.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
The Paris Novel
The Paris Novel
By Ruth Reichl
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
While Emily’s life in Paris is focused on her work, she certainly knows how to have a good time. The Paris Novel follows Stella, a woman who has come into a hefty inheritance after the death of her estranged mother. Live a life of glamor and wander the cobblestone streets of Paris in this charming tale.
Paperback $21.00
Le Divorce
Le Divorce
Paperback $21.00
Diane Johnson’s National Book Award Finalist introduces us to Isabel, a young American woman who travels to Paris to be with her sister. On what should have been a trip dedicated to finding her footing in the world after dropping out of college, Isabel instead grapples with questions of sisterhood, marriage and family.
Paperback $17.95
The Dud Avocado
The Dud Avocado
By
Elaine Dundy
Introduction Terry Teachout
Paperback $17.95
There’s a reason people travel abroad to find themselves. We’re certain Emily would carry The Dud Avocado around the streets of France and tell her friends all about this cult classic following an American woman gallivanting through 1950s Paris.
Paperback $17.00
Chocolat: A Novel
Chocolat: A Novel
Paperback $17.00
We know Emily enjoys the finer things in life, and what could be better than delectable Parisian chocolate? In this rich tale of sweet desserts, chocolate festivals and indulgence, we’re sure Emily would dream of giving her American marketing perspective to this burgeoning shop.
Paperback
$15.98
$18.99
All the Light We Cannot See (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
All the Light We Cannot See (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Paperback
$15.98
$18.99
With exquisite taste, comes exquisite reading. All the Light We Cannot See is a Pulitzer Prize- winning story that blends history and fiction in an epic tale of strangers whose paths intertwine during WWII. (Emily would so carry this modern classic in her favorite designer bag.)
Paperback
$15.50
$17.00
Bonjour Tristesse: A Novel
Bonjour Tristesse: A Novel
Paperback
$15.50
$17.00
From Alfie to Gabriel and Doug, Emily has had her fair share of trials and tribulations in love. While we might yell at her from our couches in between handfuls of potato chips about which love interest she should pursue (just me?), Emily might find solace in between the pages of a Parisian classic. A story about a girl on the precipice of womanhood figuring out her tastes in life and men, we’re sure Emily would find comfort in Bonjour Tristesse.
