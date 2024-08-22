Books in Emily’s Bag: What to Read After Watching Emily in Paris Season 4

After traveling back to Emily’s life of glitz, glam and love in the city of lights, we know you must be wondering what to do now. Part 2 of season 4 (why, oh, why do we have to wait?!) will be out in September, but what to read until then? We’ve got just the thing.

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
While Emily's life in Paris is focused on her work, she certainly knows how to have a good time. The Paris Novel follows Stella, a woman who has come into a hefty inheritance after the death of her estranged mother. Live a life of glamor and wander the cobblestone streets of Paris in this charming tale.

Le Divorce by Diane Johnson
Diane Johnson's National Book Award Finalist introduces us to Isabel, a young American woman who travels to Paris to be with her sister. On what should have been a trip dedicated to finding her footing in the world after dropping out of college, Isabel instead grapples with questions of sisterhood, marriage and family.

The Dud Avocado by Elaine Dundy

There's a reason people travel abroad to find themselves. We're certain Emily would carry The Dud Avocado around the streets of France and tell her friends all about this cult classic following an American woman gallivanting through 1950s Paris.

Chocolat: A Novel by Joanne Harris
We know Emily enjoys the finer things in life, and what could be better than delectable Parisian chocolate? In this rich tale of sweet desserts, chocolate festivals and indulgence, we're sure Emily would dream of giving her American marketing perspective to this burgeoning shop.

All the Light We Cannot See (Pulitzer Prize Winner) by Anthony Doerr
With exquisite taste, comes exquisite reading. All the Light We Cannot See is a Pulitzer Prize- winning story that blends history and fiction in an epic tale of strangers whose paths intertwine during WWII. (Emily would so carry this modern classic in her favorite designer bag.)