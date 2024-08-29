What to Read While We Wait for Wrath of the Triple Goddess

With Wrath of the Triple Goddess just under a month away, we know you’ve already read and reread all of Rick Riordan’s books to prepare. While we all anxiously await Percy’s god-sized college acceptance trials and tribulations, we put together a list of books sure to hold you over until September 24th. From magical jinn to secret societies and storybook legends, these quests are ones even Percy would find intimidating.

Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky (Tristan Strong Series #1) Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky (Tristan Strong Series #1) By Kwame Mbalia In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The book that began the bestselling series, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky tells the story of a young boy grappling with grief and belonging, when he’s thrust into a world of magic. This is a vivid, action-packed tale that brings West African mythology to life. The book that began the bestselling series, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky tells the story of a young boy grappling with grief and belonging, when he’s thrust into a world of magic. This is a vivid, action-packed tale that brings West African mythology to life.

Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nina and the Mysterious Mailbox Nina and the Mysterious Mailbox By Rebel Girls , Marti Dumas

Illustrator Kristina Kister In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Secret Society of Rebel Girls reminds us that when middle school goes wrong, it goes way wrong, and unfortunately for Nina, everything is just piling up. But then a mailbox appears. The Secret Society of Rebel Girls reminds us that when middle school goes wrong, it goes way wrong, and unfortunately for Nina, everything is just piling up. But then a mailbox appears.

Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Aru Shah and the End of Time (Pandava Series #1) Aru Shah and the End of Time (Pandava Series #1) By Roshani Chokshi In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What happens when you tell a lie — the supernatural kind — and it turns out to be true? Aru Shah and the End of Time follows Aru on an epic quest through Hindu mythology, friendship and family. What happens when you tell a lie — the supernatural kind — and it turns out to be true? Aru Shah and the End of Time follows Aru on an epic quest through Hindu mythology, friendship and family.