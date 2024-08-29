What to Read While We Wait for Wrath of the Triple Goddess
With Wrath of the Triple Goddess just under a month away, we know you’ve already read and reread all of Rick Riordan’s books to prepare. While we all anxiously await Percy’s god-sized college acceptance trials and tribulations, we put together a list of books sure to hold you over until September 24th. From magical jinn to secret societies and storybook legends, these quests are ones even Percy would find intimidating.
Paperback $8.99
Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky (Tristan Strong Series #1)
Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky (Tristan Strong Series #1)
By Kwame Mbalia
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The book that began the bestselling series, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky tells the story of a young boy grappling with grief and belonging, when he’s thrust into a world of magic. This is a vivid, action-packed tale that brings West African mythology to life.
The book that began the bestselling series, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky tells the story of a young boy grappling with grief and belonging, when he’s thrust into a world of magic. This is a vivid, action-packed tale that brings West African mythology to life.
Paperback $9.99
Nina and the Mysterious Mailbox
Nina and the Mysterious Mailbox
By
Rebel Girls
,
Marti Dumas
Illustrator Kristina Kister
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
The Secret Society of Rebel Girls reminds us that when middle school goes wrong, it goes way wrong, and unfortunately for Nina, everything is just piling up. But then a mailbox appears.
The Secret Society of Rebel Girls reminds us that when middle school goes wrong, it goes way wrong, and unfortunately for Nina, everything is just piling up. But then a mailbox appears.
Paperback $13.99
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness: A Graphic Novel
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness: A Graphic Novel
By
Mai K. Nguyen
Illustrator Mai K. Nguyen
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Vibrant and action-packed, this coming-of-age graphic novel is an otherworldly quest for identity, rich with Japanese culture, storytelling surprises, and mythical creatures.
Vibrant and action-packed, this coming-of-age graphic novel is an otherworldly quest for identity, rich with Japanese culture, storytelling surprises, and mythical creatures.
Paperback $8.99
Aru Shah and the End of Time (Pandava Series #1)
Aru Shah and the End of Time (Pandava Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
What happens when you tell a lie — the supernatural kind — and it turns out to be true? Aru Shah and the End of Time follows Aru on an epic quest through Hindu mythology, friendship and family.
What happens when you tell a lie — the supernatural kind — and it turns out to be true? Aru Shah and the End of Time follows Aru on an epic quest through Hindu mythology, friendship and family.
Hardcover $16.99
Amir and the Jinn Princess
Amir and the Jinn Princess
By M. T. Khan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
A young human boy and a magical jinn princess team up to make their dreams come true in this terrific adventure story that nods to Pakistani folklore.
A young human boy and a magical jinn princess team up to make their dreams come true in this terrific adventure story that nods to Pakistani folklore.