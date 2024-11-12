And the Winner Is…2024 Booker Prize Edition

With six incredible finalists for this year’s Booker Prize winner, we’ve traveled to across the globe and walked in the shoes of others through remarkable stories and lives. We’re so pleased to congratulate the winner of the 2024 Booker Prize, Orbital by Samantha Harvey.

Here’s what Samantha had to say in her acceptance speech: “We are, as Carl Sagan says in his book Cosmos, ‘the local embodiment of a consciousness grown to self awareness. We are star-stuff pondering the stars.’ I would add that we are also Earth-stuff pondering the Earth, and I think my novel is an exercise in that pondering. To look at the Earth from space is a bit like a child looking into a mirror and realizing for the first time that the person in the mirror is herself. What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves, and what we do to life on Earth, human and otherwise, we do to ourselves.”

The 2024 winner of the Booker Prize questions: what is life without Earth? What is Earth without humanity? Short in length but expansive in ideas, Samantha Harvey's novel is a look into life's mundanity through an out-of-this-world experience; a spectacular feat in under 250 pages. Here's what the Booker Prize judges had to say about Oribtal: "By positioning the entire planet within a single narrative frame, Orbital blurs distinctions between borders, time zones and our own individual stories. This is a vantage point we haven't encountered in fiction before, and it is infused with such awe and reverence that it reads like a love letter, an act of worship . . . This novel is superbly crafted and lyrically stunning. Sentence after sentence is charged with the kind of revelatory excitement that in a lesser book would be eked out of plot alone."