25 Best and Scariest Horror Books Ever

This list of must-read, truly bone-chilling books will have you triple-checking your door locks and sleeping with the lights on. Whether you’re looking for classics like The Haunting of Hill House and Dracula or new favorites like Nineteen Claws & a Black Bird or How to Sell a Haunted House, pick up any of these books for sensationally scary horror stories.

Agustina Bazterrica made our skin crawl with Tender Is the Flesh, a story about a sickening dystopia that pushes its citizens to new heights of wickedness, and now Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird delivers nineteen darkly funny short stories that explore unexpected fears and fantasies. Our exclusive edition of Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird has an original bonus essay and special effects on the cover and endpapers.

Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke And Other Misfortunes by Eric LaRocca. In three grotesque and shocking novellas, Eric LaRocca's Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke And Other Misfortunes takes you from a macabre ballet to an isolated island and then to a dangerous neighborhood game. These disturbing stories will burrow into your mind and live there long after you've finished reading.

The Hunger by Alma Katsu. So many pieces fit together to make The Hunger unmissable — the Donner party retelling, the sparkling prose, the weirdness of the west, the bizarre historical foundations. It's all here, and it is masterfully woven to take you on a tense and gripping journey into the darkness of human nature. (And when you're finished with this one, pick up Alma Katsu's latest, The Fervor.)

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix. A complicated family + a haunted house = a wildly entertaining, heartfelt and horrifying story from Grady Hendrix. For even more bone-chilling information about this novel, listen to Grady Hendrix talk about what makes a home into a haunted house, the horrifying history of puppets and dolls and more on our Poured Over podcast.

House of Leaves: The Remastered Full-Color Edition by Mark Z. Danielewski. You've never read anything like this book. In fact, to even call it a book feels overly simplified. This is a creepy, curvy horror story of magnificent effect. One does not simply read the maze-like House of Leaves, you experience it. Enter if you dare.

Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw. Short, sharp and scary! Do you have a manga fan in your life that's looking for the perfect spooky narrative or ghost story? Cassandra Khaw's Nothing but Blackened Teeth is the book. It is full of Japanese folklore and vivid images that will sit with you long after the last page.

The Troop by Nick Cutter. Stephen King describes this book as "old-school horror", and the man's not kidding. A scout troop encounters an unexpected and horrifying foe deep in the woods of the Canadian wilderness. Will they be able to survive the harrowing trip?

Road of Bones: A Novel by Christopher Golden. We weren't sure what to expect with Road of Bones, but we immediately realized it was going to be way more than we bargained for. Travel on a haunted highway across the frozen tundra of Siberia in this atmospheric horror filled with ghost stories, local legends and otherworldly beasts.

Hunted by Darcy Coates. From horror mainstay Darcy Coates comes another thrilling tale that will keep you checking over your shoulder with every snap of a twig. The search for a missing girl is anything but ordinary, and the forest being searched holds more than foliage. Buckle in for the ride, this is sure to keep you checking over your shoulders every time you hear leaves rustle.

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher. If you like Edgar Allen Poe, horror or speculative fiction, then this retelling of Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a spooky read that will make you think twice before heading into the woods. Listen to T. Kingfisher talk about what she's working on next, her love of gothic stories and more on our Poured Over podcast.

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones. At the crossroads of horror, poetry, and history sits The Only Good Indians. You will forever hear the stories of these four characters in your mind, and in those stories is a deep history of American Indian culture. Sometimes the true horror in a novel goes beyond the passages that keep you up at night.

Ring (Ring Series #1) by Koji Suzuki

Translator Glynne Walley. When a book gets adapted into a movie series, a tv show and a manga, you know it's one people can't get enough of, and Ring has made all those rounds. Centering a deadly phenomenon involving a mysterious videotape that promises (and delivers) death, this is an eerie story that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Come Closer by Sara Gran. Do you feel that? This book is beckoning you… but you might not want to get too close. This utterly terrifying psychological horror story will make you double check every noise in your home — and question reality.

Exquisite Corpse by Poppy Z. Brite. Do not go lightly into this book. It takes you into the sadistic mind of a killer and to the thoughts that breed such heinous acts. Exquisite Corpse does not hide from how disturbing it is as it travels around the world for the sake of murder, and yet it still hooks readers.

The Exorcist (40th Anniversary Edition) by William Peter Blatty. You may have seen the movie, but the novel is rich with its own terrors that have captivated decades of dedicated horror readers for more than 50 years. This is the story of one little girl possessed by evil, and it is raw, shocking and unforgettable.

The Shining by Stephen King. "Redrum," "the twins," repeated outbursts from the main character — these are all moments in The Shining that will be forever burned into your frontal lobe. Memory, attention span and emotions will be thrown into turmoil as you read one of King's most recognizable books.

Hidden Pictures: A Novel by Jason Rekulak. That fantastic and far-too-rare combination of haunted and humorous, Hidden Pictures is a unique and satisfying read on multiple levels. It's a familiar story (nanny to a boy with strange powers) told in an unfamiliar way that offers all the creepy delights of an unforgettable ghost story.

The Changeling by Victor LaValle. A dark fairytale for modern audiences, this is Victor LaValle (Lone Women) at his storytelling best. The Changeling pulls you into Apollo and Emma's world, weaving themes of corruption with ancient folklore, preternatural love and an undercurrent of facing our monsters. Read it before the TV series. Read it after the TV series. Read it if you've read it before. It's a story worth staying lost in.

Frankenstein (Signature Classics) by Mary Shelley. Frankenstein might be known for its monster, but that's not the only horror in this book. You can't help but be drawn into the madness that is the world of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Kick off your horrifying TBR list with a book about a chilling creature, a fearful town and scientist who just can't help himself.

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova. In this debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova pens a creative, visionary and fantastic examination of grief and love; parents and children; friends and lovers. When Santiago passes away, his mother seeks to bring him back to life and creates Monstrilio, a monster who tries to be a man. This terrifyingly tender story is one you won't be able to put down… we dare you to try.

Let the Right One In: A Novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist

Translator Ebba Segerberg. Vampire stories might be popular, but you haven't seen a vampire story like this. Rich with a nightmare-inducing plot that's saturated with real human emotion, this story of a twelve-year-old hoping for revenge and the new girl in town (who only comes out at night) is one you'll want to sink your teeth into…

Dracula (Signature Classics) by Bram Stoker. The beginning of it all. The first vampire on the page and the one who spawned an unquenchable thirst for more. The story starts with an ill-fated real estate transaction for poor Jonathan Harker, who unearths a biting danger. This ghastly story is incredibly entertaining and guaranteed to suck you in.

The Monk by Matthew Lewis

Introduction Hugh Thomas. Read the horror classic that influenced writers like Poe and Hawthorne. This is a twisted story of an abbot giving in to temptation and wandering into the depths of depravity — the kind that that lands a man in a special place in hell. (It may not have been welcomed in 1796, but now this timeless classic is one of the most grisly horror stories on our shelves.)