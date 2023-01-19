Poured Over: Grady Hendrix on How to Sell a Haunted House

“I wanted to spend time with a family and haunted house books are always about families.” Grady Hendrix’s bone-chilling novels The Final Girl Support Group and Horrorstör will have fans knocking at the door for his newest book, How to Sell a Haunted House. This new take on a classic horror story forces readers to confront one of the most frightening things there is: family. Hendrix joins us to talk about what makes a home into a haunted house, the horrifying history of puppets and dolls, the differences in writing a novel and writing for the screen, what he’s been reading lately and more with Poured Over guest host, Kat Sarfas.

Featured Books (Episode)

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix

When Darkness Loves Us by Elizabeth Engstrom

The Elementals by Michael McDowell



Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

The Grip of It by Jac Jemec

The Rook by Daniel O’Malley



