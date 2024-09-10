Poured Over: Attica Locke on Guide Me Home

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke concludes the gripping Highway 59 series with a story of complicated family ties and a riveting missing persons investigation. Locke joined us to talk about ending her ongoing story, the importance of community, the role of music in her writing and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke

Black Water Rising by Attica Locke