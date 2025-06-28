Poured Over: Catherine Newman on Sandwich

Sandwich by Catherine Newman is a charming, often laugh-out-loud funny story about a woman being pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, her past and her future. Catherine joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about writing autofiction, mothers, daughters, femininity, family and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell