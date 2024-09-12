Podcast

Poured Over: Elizabeth Strout on Tell Me Everything

By Jenna Seery / September 12, 2024 at 6:00 am

Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout returns to Crosby, Maine and to her beloved characters in a novel of friendship, love and the many ways in which we tell our own stories. Strout joins us to talk about writing familiar faces, creating a sense of community, the importance of emotional truth and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Donald and Marc. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.           

