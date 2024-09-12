Poured Over: Elizabeth Strout on Tell Me Everything

Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout returns to Crosby, Maine and to her beloved characters in a novel of friendship, love and the many ways in which we tell our own stories. Strout joins us to talk about writing familiar faces, creating a sense of community, the importance of emotional truth and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Donald and Marc.

