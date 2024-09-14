Podcast

Poured Over: Chelsea Bieker on Madwoman

By Jenna Seery / September 14, 2024 at 6:00 am

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker is a twists-and-turns story of mothers and family, trauma and survival, truth and lies. Bieker joins us to talk about developing her characters, writing about motherhood and its many forms, themes of trust and more with guest host, Marie Hendry.  

Featured Books (Episode): 
Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
Godshot by Chelsea Bieker 
Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder 
White Oleander by Janet Fitch 
The Shame by Makenna Goodman  
After Birth by Elisa Albert 
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera 
We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons 