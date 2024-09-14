Poured Over: Chelsea Bieker on Madwoman

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker is a twists-and-turns story of mothers and family, trauma and survival, truth and lies. Bieker joins us to talk about developing her characters, writing about motherhood and its many forms, themes of trust and more with guest host, Marie Hendry.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Marie Hendry and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker

Godshot by Chelsea Bieker

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

White Oleander by Janet Fitch

The Shame by Makenna Goodman

After Birth by Elisa Albert

The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera

We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons